WeatherPromise Closes Oversubscribed Series A Round, Led by Maveron

$12.8 Million in New Capital Will Accelerate Product Development, Expand Strategic Partnerships and Scale WeatherPromise's Platform Across Consumer Categories

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeatherPromise , the technology company driving demand for travel, event and recreation companies and redefining how consumers think about weather, today announced the close of its $12.8 million Series A financing, bringing total investment in the company to more than $22 million.

The round was led by Maveron , the consumer-focused venture capital firm co-founded by Starbucks chairman emeritus Howard Schultz and Dan Levitan. 1Sharpe , Lerer Hippeau , Clocktower Ventures , Commerce Ventures , MS Transverse , Start Ventures , 1Flourish and Mark Okerstrom, former CEO of Expedia Group, all participated in the round.

WeatherPromise is the leading provider of weather guarantees, refunding consumers the cost of their trip if the weather is worse than promised. Top travel companies including Marriott, Expedia, JetBlue, Invia and HomeToGo already trust WeatherPromise to drive consumer demand by giving guests the confidence to book year-round. In 2025, WeatherPromise guaranteed the weather for trips to 95 countries on six continents.

WeatherPromise is becoming indispensable for travel and event companies, reshaping the way the world plans, books and experiences travel, concerts, sporting events, golf and other outdoor activities.

Through its proprietary AI engine, WeatherPromise provides customized and personalized offers for each individual event or trip and automatically issues a refund if the weather isn't what was promised.

"Weather is the most important factor determining when and where we travel. We all remember a vacation, concert or game when rain ruined our plans. That's why we found a way to remove that anxiety, drive bookings and redefine how we think about our vacations and activities," remarked Daniel Price, Co-Founder of WeatherPromise.

WeatherPromises' Series A was more than three times oversubscribed, reflecting the strong investor conviction in the company's mission, momentum and market opportunity. As part of Maveron's investment, Dan Levitan, co-founder and general partner of Maveron, will join the company's board of directors.

"WeatherPromise solves a problem that touches nearly every consumer experience, yet has been fundamentally broken for decades," Levitan said. "The team has built an elegant, consumer-first solution with massive potential to change how people plan, purchase and protect their most important travel moments. We're thrilled to partner with WeatherPromise and support their next phase of growth."

The new capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand strategic partnerships and scale WeatherPromise's platform to meet growing demand across key consumer categories.

"This Series A positions us for long-term growth. Thanks to our investors' faith in our vision and our team, we're now able to offer WeatherPromise to millions more travelers around the world," said WeatherPromise Co-Founder, David Klemm.

About WeatherPromise

WeatherPromise guarantees the weather for vacations as well as outdoor activities, experiences, and events. The company gives everyone the confidence to travel without worrying about the weather. With a global team and offices in the United States and Germany, WeatherPromise partners with the world's leading travel and experience companies to open up more destinations, more seasons, and more opportunities for its partners and their guests. For more information, visit www.weatherpromise.com .

About Maveron

Maveron is a consumer-focused venture capital firm investing in technology that entrenches in consumers' everyday lives. For more than two decades and with more than $1 billion AUM, the firm has applied a deep study of consumer behavior to invest with conviction before consensus. Maveron's past investments include Lovevery, Pacaso, Allbirds, Rebel, Trupanion, Zulily, and eBay. For more information, visit www.maveron.com .

