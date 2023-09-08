Web 3.0 Blockchain Market size to increase by USD 27.42 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Driven by Growing investment in Web 3.0 blockchain- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web 3.0 Blockchain Market by End-user (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the Web 3.0 blockchain market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 27.42 billion. Blockchain technology in Web 3.0 is receiving more funding. For instance, the Web 3.0 payment application and protocol HI received a USD 30 million investment from Animoca Brands, a well-known metaverse gaming and venture capital firm, in July 2023. This protocol operates on layer 2 Ethereum side chain HI Protocol and is essentially a Web 3.0 financial application. Additionally, the Blockchain Founders Fund raised USD 75 million in February 2023. This fund is heavily used to encourage the use of blockchain and Web 3.0 technology. Due to these investments in Web 3.0 blockchain technology, the market is benefiting. As a result, it is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - System configuration concerns are one of the key challenges hindering the Web 3.0 blockchain market growth. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

End-user Segment - The BFSI segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Web 3.0 blockchain is being widely used in the BFSI sector for financial credit services including lending and borrowing and securely confirming credit histories. Tokens are widely used by several investment institutions for securities, bonds, and other assets. For instance, NFTs are used to tokenize expensive physical commodities like diamonds or fine art, which can then be traded. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also introduced the Digital Rupee-Retail segment in December 2022 , which is treated on a par with traditional currency. Numerous businesses in the BFSI sector are increasingly implementing blockchain in trade settlement, payments, reference data, and trade finance. For instance, in July 2023 , Animoca Brands teamed with Hi, a Web 3.0 neo-banking software that offers conventional digital banking as well as cryptocurrency trading services. Several banks are also increasingly using metaverse to train their staff members and engage with one another, fostering strong bonds and improving understanding of customer service. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Web 3.0 blockchain market:

Alchemy Insights Inc., Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Binance Holdings Ltd., Coinbase Global Inc., Guardian Blockchain Labs Pte Ltd., Helium Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Kadena LLC, Messari Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Polygon Labs, Protocol Labs, Silota Research and Development Inc., and Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 47.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.42 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 42.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alchemy Insights Inc., Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Binance Holdings Ltd., Coinbase Global Inc., Guardian Blockchain Labs Pte Ltd., Helium Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Kadena LLC, Messari Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Polygon Labs, Protocol Labs, Silota Research and Development Inc., and Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

