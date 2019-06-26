Web Hosting Services: Worldwide Market Insights, Opportunities & Projections (2016-2024)
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Hosting Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Web Hosting Services in US$ Million.
The report profiles 155 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 1&1 Internet Inc. (Germany)
- Alibaba Cloud (China)
- Amazon Web Services (USA)
- DreamHost (USA)
- Bluehost (USA)
- Cogeco Peer 1 (USA)
- HostGator.com (USA)
- Google Cloud Platform (USA)
- Go Daddy Operating Company LLC (USA)
- Hetzner Online GmbH (Germany)
- Host Europe (Europe)
- Liquid Web (USA)
- LeaseWeb (Netherlands)
- Media Temple (USA)
- OVH (Europe)
- Rackspace Hosting Inc. (USA)
- STRATO International (Europe)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Internet Indispensability: The Cornerstone for Growth of Web Technologies
Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy
Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales
A Peek Into the Importance of Website Performance
Rising Cost of In-House Design & Ownership of Websites: The Foundation for the Growth of Web Hosting Services
Need for More Control & Flexibility Spurs the Popularity of Virtual Website Hosting
Spurt in eCommerce & the Ensuing Focus on the Importance of Websites Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services
Rising Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market
Service Providers Scramble to Enable IPv6 on Web Hosting Packages
The Disruptive Ascend of Cloud Computing Gives Rise to Website as a Service
The Disruption of Cloud Computing in the New Economy
Unrestricted Scalability Drives Demand for Cloud Web Hosting Services
Website Complexity Turns the Spotlight On Managed Web Hosting Services
End-to-End Web Hosting Solutions Grow in Prominence as a Strategy for Service Differentiation
Dedicated Hosting: Down But Not Out
Security: A Major Concern for Web Hosts
Green Web Hosting Finds Favor among Enterprises Focused on Sustainable Environmental Stewardship
Linux: The Most Popular Web Server OS for Website Hosting
High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal Points for Future Growth
Market Share & Other Statistical Findings
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Popular Types of Hosting:
Shared Web Hosting
Virtual Hosting
Dedicated Hosting
Cloud Hosting
3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
IBM to Acquire Verizon's Private Cloud Services and Hosting Business
GoDaddy Acquires Host Europe Group
EarthLink Announces the Merger with Windstream
EIG Takes Over IX Web Hosting
Rackspace to Become a Private Company
HP Enterprise Announces the Phasing Out of its Public Cloud Services
United Internet Takes over home.pl S.A.
M247 Completes Take-over of eHosting
Verio Announces Merger with NTT America
Blackboard Finalizes Schoolwires Purchase
4. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES
AWS Introduces EC2 Dedicated Host
CWCS Managed Hosting Unveils Premium Cloud Web Hosting
Media Temple Unveils Managed Cloud Hosting Services for AWS
WP Pro Host Introduces WordPress Web Hosting Plans
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Competition
Strategic Corporate Developments
Product/Service Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Competition
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Competition
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Competition
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Competition
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
4d. UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Competition
Strategic Corporate Development
Product/Service Launch
B.Market Analytics
4e. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Competition
Strategic Corporate Development
LeaseWeb
A Select Player in the Netherlands
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Competition
China
India
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
Indonesia
Alibaba Cloud
A Chinese Player
B.Market Analytics
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 155 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 172)
- The United States (75)
- Canada (13)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (50)
- France (4)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (28)
- Italy (5)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)
- Latin America (1)
- Oceania (1)
- Africa (1)
