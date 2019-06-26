Web Hosting Services: Worldwide Market Insights, Opportunities & Projections (2016-2024)

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Hosting Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Web Hosting Services in US$ Million.



Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Internet Indispensability: The Cornerstone for Growth of Web Technologies

Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy

Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales

A Peek Into the Importance of Website Performance

Rising Cost of In-House Design & Ownership of Websites: The Foundation for the Growth of Web Hosting Services

Need for More Control & Flexibility Spurs the Popularity of Virtual Website Hosting

Spurt in eCommerce & the Ensuing Focus on the Importance of Websites Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services

Rising Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market

Service Providers Scramble to Enable IPv6 on Web Hosting Packages

The Disruptive Ascend of Cloud Computing Gives Rise to Website as a Service

The Disruption of Cloud Computing in the New Economy

Unrestricted Scalability Drives Demand for Cloud Web Hosting Services

Website Complexity Turns the Spotlight On Managed Web Hosting Services

End-to-End Web Hosting Solutions Grow in Prominence as a Strategy for Service Differentiation

Dedicated Hosting: Down But Not Out

Security: A Major Concern for Web Hosts

Green Web Hosting Finds Favor among Enterprises Focused on Sustainable Environmental Stewardship

Linux: The Most Popular Web Server OS for Website Hosting

High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal Points for Future Growth

Market Share & Other Statistical Findings

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Popular Types of Hosting:

Shared Web Hosting

Virtual Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Cloud Hosting



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

IBM to Acquire Verizon's Private Cloud Services and Hosting Business

GoDaddy Acquires Host Europe Group

EarthLink Announces the Merger with Windstream

EIG Takes Over IX Web Hosting

Rackspace to Become a Private Company

HP Enterprise Announces the Phasing Out of its Public Cloud Services

United Internet Takes over home.pl S.A.

M247 Completes Take-over of eHosting

Verio Announces Merger with NTT America

Blackboard Finalizes Schoolwires Purchase



4. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES

AWS Introduces EC2 Dedicated Host

CWCS Managed Hosting Unveils Premium Cloud Web Hosting

Media Temple Unveils Managed Cloud Hosting Services for AWS

WP Pro Host Introduces WordPress Web Hosting Plans



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET

1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Competition

Strategic Corporate Developments

Product/Service Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competition

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Competition

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competition

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competition

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

4d. UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competition

Strategic Corporate Development

Product/Service Launch

B.Market Analytics

4e. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competition

Strategic Corporate Development

LeaseWeb

A Select Player in the Netherlands

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competition

China

India

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Alibaba Cloud

A Chinese Player

B.Market Analytics



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 155 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 172)

The United States (75)

(75) Canada (13)

(13) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (50)

(50) France (4)

(4)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (28)

(28)

Italy (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)

(Excluding Japan) (28) Latin America (1)

(1) Oceania (1)

Africa (1)

