webAI Appoints ŌURA CEO Tom Hale to Board of Directors

Tech industry veteran brings deep expertise in building and scaling industry leading technology companies.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- webAI, the leading AI platform designed to bring AI to your data, announced the appointment of Tom Hale, Chief Executive Officer of ŌURA, to its board of directors.

"Tom's experience building businesses from millions to billions of revenue makes him an exceptional addition to our Board. At ŌURA, he is building a category-defining product by treating personal data as something to be protected, not extracted. That's the future of AI, and his perspective will be invaluable as webAI builds AI systems for the places where trust, control, and user experience matter most," said David Stout, Co-founder and CEO of webAI.

As CEO of ŌURA, Hale has led the company through a period of extraordinary growth in members, revenue, and profitability. Under his leadership, ŌURA has grown into one of the fastest-scaling health platforms in the world, combining highly accurate health sensing with an experience built around user control, personalization, and privacy. Hale brings more than 30 years of experience in technology and consumer products and brings a proven track record of leading companies.

"When we recruited Tom to lead ŌURA, his intellect, experience and judgment–particularly around scaling teams and developing software products stood out. Four years in, Tom has surpassed very high expectations, and it is inspiring to watch him lead the talented team he has built at ŌURA," said David Shuman, Chairman of ŌURA and webAI. "The Board at webAI is built to be a judgment accelerator, to help David Stout and his leadership team navigate webAI's rapid growth. I have seen the mutual respect Tom and David share for one another; they both lead with humility, humanity and care deeply about America's place in the world. I cannot think of a better addition to the webAI Board, and I am excited that Tom will be even more involved."

"webAI is building something important," said Hale. "The next iteration of AI is Sovereign AI. Utilizing models on edge, webAI will bring intelligence closer to the people and systems that need it, with privacy and ownership built in from the start. This level of personalization demands more than a one-size-fits-all model. That's exactly what webAI is building, and it's why I'm excited to join the Board at this significant stage in the company's growth."

Before joining ŌURA in 2022, Hale served as President of Momentive, where he helped lead the company's public listing, and held senior leadership roles at HomeAway, Linden Lab, Adobe, and Macromedia. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University.

About webAI

webAI is the AI platform that brings AI to your data. Built for mission-critical environments, it enables organizations to build and operate private, custom models with complete data sovereignty, real-time performance, and predictable economics.

SOURCE webAI