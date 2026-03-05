webAI Selected as Industry Partner for U.S. Army's Project ARIA, Delivering Sovereign AI Capabilities to the Tactical Edge

webAI joins coalition of leading technology companies in Army initiative to modernize operations and empower soldiers through artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- webAI, a leading AI platform built for mission-critical environments, today confirmed its selection as an industry partner in the U.S. Army's Project ARIA (Army Rapid Implementation of Artificial Intelligence). The initiative brings together leading technology companies to develop practical AI solutions that deliver real results for warfighters.

Project ARIA launched following a successful AI Tabletop Exercise hosted by Secretary of the Army Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll in September 2025, where Army leaders collaborated directly with AI experts to tackle real operational problems. The initiative represents a fundamental shift in how the Army develops and deploys technology, partnering directly with top AI firms to deliver solutions in months rather than years.

"Project ARIA is an exciting opportunity for the Army to collaborate with innovative vendors and companies, including those we've never partnered with before," said Deputy Under Secretary of the Army David R. Fitzgerald. "By welcoming fresh perspectives and cutting-edge expertise, we are accelerating the development of transformative AI solutions that empower our soldiers and modernize our operations. This initiative underscores our commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering meaningful partnerships to solve the Army's toughest challenges."

webAI is contributing to Team Black, one of three initial focus areas within Project ARIA. Team Black is developing a "Model Armory" to serve all operational levels, from datacenters to the tactical edge. Soldiers use a conversational interface to describe their needs, and the system delivers custom AI capabilities packaged for their specific missions and ready to operate on their devices.

"The future of national security won't be decided by who builds the biggest models. It will be decided by who puts the most capable intelligence directly into the hands of our warfighters," said David Stout, founder and CEO of webAI. "The coalition of patriotic innovators the Army has convened for this mission helps ensure that advantage remains with the United States."

In tactical environments, soldiers frequently operate in conditions where communication networks are unreliable, actively contested, or entirely unavailable. webAI addresses this challenge by enabling AI to function at the point of need, on the devices soldiers already carry, without depending on a connection back to centralized infrastructure.

"We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how the Army partners with industry, moving past legacy approaches to rapidly field the best commercial technology," said Dr. Jason Rathje, President of Public Sector at webAI. "We are proud to bring our network and edge capabilities to this fight, ensuring our soldiers have the most advanced tools in the world right where it matters."

About webAI

webAI is the AI platform that brings AI to your data. Built for mission-critical environments, it enables organizations to build and operate private, custom models with complete data sovereignty, real-time performance, and predictable economics.

