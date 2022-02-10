Webber Research Promotes Gregory Wasikowski To Leadership Role And Expands Equity Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), a leading Renewables & Energy Infrastructure research and advisory boutique announces the continued expansion of its Independent Equity Research practice, including the promotion of Gregory Wasikowski, CFA to Senior Analyst, covering Renewables, Alternative Fuels, & LNG Infrastructure, and the addition of Bhavesh Nath to its research team.

Wasikowski's promotion to Senior Analyst follows three years of service to the firm he co-founded in 2019, and will see his role expand to include leadership of Webber Research's New York-based equity research team, and coordination with Webber Research's Energy Engineering & Project Development team in Houston, W|EPC.

Wasikowski brings nearly a decade of financial experience to the leadership role, including his work as a senior member of the Institutional Investor (I.I.) ranked research teams at both Webber Research and Wells Fargo, which ranked #1 in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Wasikowski was also instrumental in leading Webber Research to a Runner-Up finish in the 2020 I.I. All-America Research Team, becoming the only new platform to receive ranked I.I. recognition across any of the survey's +60 sectors.

Webber Research is also pleased to announce the addition of Bhavesh Nath to its equity research team as an associate. Prior to joining Webber Research, he spent three years with CRISIL (S&P Global) as a Senior Analyst, supporting credit trading at bulge bracket European Investment Banks.

Prior to CRISIL, Bhavesh spent five years with Transparent Value Pvt. Ltd. (a Guggenheim Partners Company) as a part of the credit research team working with Guggenheim, focused on both Investment Grade and High Yield credit opportunities across multiple geographies and verticals. Bhavesh has an MBA from N.L. Dalmia Institute of Management Research.

"We're tremendously fortunate to have Greg at the helm of our growing research platform, which he played an instrumental role in developing three years ago, particularly as we expand into new sectors and verticals, and continue building out our teams in New York, Houston, and Philadelphia," said Michael Webber, Managing Partner.

"We're also very excited for Bhavesh Nath to join our platform, particularly with his multidisciplinary credit background, which should help create an even stronger value proposition for our clients."

Webber Research has been at the forefront of Energy Infrastructure for the past 15 years, providing market leading equity and industry research for institutional investors, corporates, project developers, and private capital providers.

