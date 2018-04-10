AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What: BorgWarner 2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call

When: April 26 @ 10:30am Eastern Time

Where: http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx



How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

Contact: Patrick Nolan

248-754-0884

pnolan@borgwarner.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 66 locations in 17 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-borgwarner-2018-first-quarter-results-conference-call-300627258.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

