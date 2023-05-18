Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2023 Investor Day

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following webcast:

What:

BorgWarner Investor Day

When:

June 6, 2023 @ 9:00-12:15pm Eastern Time

Where:

https://www.borgwarner.com/investors

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (https://www.borgwarner.com/investors)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

WEB SITE: http://www.borgwarner.com

SOURCE BorgWarner

