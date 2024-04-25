Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call

BorgWarner

Apr 25, 2024, 16:15 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:

BorgWarner 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call

When:

May 2, 2024 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where:

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

WEB SITE: http://www.borgwarner.com

SOURCE BorgWarner

