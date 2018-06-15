AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) issued an 8-K this morning, related to asbestos liability accounting matters. A brief webcast to discuss the matters described in the 8-K will be available at:

What: BorgWarner Asbestos Accounting Update Call When: June 15, 2018 @ 8:00am Eastern Time Where: http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx







How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived through June 29, 2018 at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 18 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-borgwarner-asbestos-accounting-update-call-300666613.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

Related Links

http://www.borgwarner.com

