Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DALLAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast presentation of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. A link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date: May 15, 2019



Time: 10:00am Mountain Daylight Time



Web Address: http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

