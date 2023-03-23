Webcast Alert:BorgWarner 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:       

BorgWarner 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call

When:       

May 4, 2023 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where:     

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:         

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

