WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

SAND SPRINGS, Okla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webco Industries, Inc. (OTC: WEBC) today reported results for our third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 30, 2024.

For our third quarter of fiscal year 2024, we had a net income of $6.4 million, or $7.49 per diluted share, while in our third quarter of fiscal year 2023, we had net income of $6.4 million, or $7.91 per diluted share. Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $153.2 million, a 9.1 percent decrease from the $168.6 million of sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, we generated a net income of $11.8 million, or $14.30 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $18.3 million, or $22.89 per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal year 2023. Net sales for the first nine months of the current year amounted to $457.0 million, a 13.8 percent decrease from the $530.5 million in sales for the same nine-month period of last year.

Dana S. Weber, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, stated, "The current quarter, while improved from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, was slower than we have experienced in the past several years, which is consistent with our view of the overall domestic manufacturing economy. Further, we have certain markets that are being adversely impacted by foreign imports. We continue to focus on positioning Webco for various economic environments and opportunities by maintaining a strong balance sheet and good liquidity and making compelling investments in our business. Our total cash, short-term investments and available credit on our revolver were $87.5 million at April 30, 2024, which we believe to be a competitive advantage."

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, we had income from operations of $7.1 million after depreciation of $3.8 million. The third fiscal quarter of the prior year generated income from operations of $11.4 million after depreciation of $3.3 million. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $19.7 million, or 12.9 percent of net sales, compared to $23.6 million, or 14.0 percent of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Our income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 was $16.6 million, after depreciation expense of $11.2 million. Income from operations in the first nine-month period of fiscal year 2023 was $28.4 million, after depreciation expense of $9.8 million. Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $54.3 million, or 11.9 percent of net sales, compared to $64.9 million, or 12.2 percent of net sales for the same period in fiscal year 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $12.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and $12.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. SG&A expenses were $37.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 and $36.5 million for the first nine-month period of fiscal year 2023.

Interest expense was $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $1.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2023. Interest expense was $3.0 million and $4.8 million in the first nine-month periods of the current and prior fiscal years, respectively. Construction-based investments increased and, as a result, capitalized interest between the third quarter and nine-month periods being compared increased $0.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Capitalized interest decreases net interest expense. Notwithstanding capitalized interest, the impact of increased interest rates was more than offset by lower average debt balances.

Capital expenditures incurred amounted to $7.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $28.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Included in our capital spending is ongoing construction of our F. William Weber Leadership Campus, which will house our Tech Center and corporate headquarters. The Tech Center will be the tip of the spear leading Webco's trusted and technical brand throughout our industry.

As of April 30, 2024, we had $19.8 million in cash and short-term investments, in addition to $67.6 million of available borrowing under our $220 million senior revolving credit facility. Availability on the revolver, which had $46.9 million drawn at April 30, 2024, was subject to advance rates on eligible accounts receivable and inventories. Our term loan and revolver mature in September 2027. Accounting rules require asset-based debt agreements like our revolver to be classified as a current liability, despite its fiscal year 2028 maturity.

Webco's stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase of our outstanding common stock in private or open market transactions. In September 2023, the Company's Board of Directors refreshed the repurchase program with a new limit of up to $40 million and extended the program's expiration until July 31, 2026. We purchased 3,600 shares of our stock during the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The number of shares repurchased in the prior fiscal year totaled approximately 4,000 shares. Webco purchased over 144,000 shares over the course of the four prior fiscal years. The repurchase plan may be extended, suspended or discontinued at any time, without notice, at the Board's discretion.

Webco's mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage our core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a forever kind of company for our Trusted Teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We provide high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tubing products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and eight value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas, serving customers globally.

Risk Factors and Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this release, including, but not limited to, those preceded by or predicated upon the words "anticipates," "appears," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forever," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "pursue," "should," "will," "wishes," or similar words may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied herein. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the factors discussed above and, among others: general economic and business conditions, including any global economic downturn; government policy or low hydrocarbon prices that stifle domestic investment in energy; competition from foreign imports, including any impacts associated with dumping or the strength of the U.S. dollar; political or social environments that are unfriendly to industrial or energy-related businesses; changes in manufacturing technology; banking environment, including availability of adequate financing; worldwide and domestic monetary policy; changes in tax rates and regulation; regulatory and permitting requirements, including, but not limited to, environmental, workforce, healthcare, safety and national security; availability and cost of adequate qualified and competent personnel; changes in import / export tariff or restrictions; volatility in raw material cost and availability for the Company, its customers and vendors; the cost and availability, including time for delivery, of parts and services necessary to maintain equipment essential to the Company's manufacturing activities; the cost and availability of manufacturing supplies, including process gases; volatility in oil, natural gas and power cost and availability; world-wide or national transition from hydrocarbon sources of energy that adversely impact demand for our products; problems associated with product development efforts; appraised values of inventories that can impact available borrowing under the Company's credit facility; declaration of material adverse change by a lender; industry capacity; domestic competition; loss of, or reductions in, purchases by significant customers and customer work stoppages; work stoppages by critical suppliers; labor unrest; conditions, including acts of God, that require more costly transportation of raw materials; accidents, equipment failures and insured or uninsured casualties; third-party product liability claims; flood, tornado, winter storms and other natural disasters; customer or supplier bankruptcy; customer or supplier declarations of force majeure; customer or supplier breach of contract; insurance cost and availability; lack of insurance coverage for floods; the cost associated with providing healthcare benefits to employees; customer claims; supplier quality or delivery problems; technical and data processing capabilities; cyberattack on our information technology infrastructure; world, domestic or regional health crises; vaccine mandates or related governmental policy that would cause significant portions of our workforce, or that of our customers or vendors, to leave their current employment; global or regional wars and conflicts; our inability or unwillingness to comply with rules required to maintain the quotation of our shares on any market place; and our ability to repurchase the Company's stock. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements. No assurance is provided that current results are indicative of those that will be realized in the future.

WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data – Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended April 30,

Nine Months Ended April 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net sales $ 153,221

$ 168,576

$ 457,043

$ 530,477 Cost of sales 133,530

144,989

402,770

465,597















Gross profit 19,692

23,588

54,274

64,880 Selling, general & administrative expenses 12,590

12,199

37,672

36,480















Income (loss) from operations 7,102

11,389

16,601

28,420 Interest expense 698

1,564

3,046

4,788















Pretax income (loss) 6,404

9,825

13,556

23,632 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 44

3,472

1,771

5,336















Net income (loss) $ 6,360

$ 6,353

$ 11,784

$ 18,296















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 7.90

$ 8.16

$ 14.82

$ 23.84 Diluted $ 7.49

$ 7.91

$ 14.30

$ 22.89















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 805,000

779,000

795,000

767,000 Diluted 850,000

803,000

824,000

799,000

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (Dollars in thousands – Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended April 30,

Nine Months Ended April 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 28,378

$ 39,961

$ 56,102

$ 59,850 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,885

$ 3,337

$ 11,317

$ 9,959 Cash paid for capital expenditures $ 6,859

$ 6,551

$ 31,241

$ 24,077

WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)













April 30,

July 31,



2024

2023









Current assets:







Cash $ 4,423

$ 6,208

Certificates of deposit -

1,000

U.S. Treasury Bonds 15,387

14,858

Accounts receivable 70,095

68,478

Inventories, net 174,883

207,976

Prepaid expenses 4,857

2,628

Total current assets 269,644

301,148









Property, plant and equipment, net 162,210

144,717 Right of use, finance leases, net 1,111

1,196 Right of use, operating leases, net 20,644

23,210 Other long-term assets 16,704

13,405









Total assets $ 470,312

$ 483,676









Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 33,548

$ 33,463

Accrued liabilities 33,052

34,846

Current portion of long-term debt 46,666

68,554

Current portion of finance lease liabilities 431

407

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,826

4,785

Total current liabilities 129,156

142,055









Long-term debt, net of current portion 20,000

20,000 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 719

814 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,686

18,330









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 8

8

Additional paid-in capital 54,156

52,559

Retained earnings 255,251

249,910

Total stockholders' equity 315,385

302,478









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 470,312

$ 483,676







