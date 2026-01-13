WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. WELCOMES BRAD STOOTS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SAND SPRINGS, Okla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webco Industries, Inc. (OTC: WEBC). Today, Webco Industries, Inc. announced the appointment of Mr. Brad Stoots as a member of Webco's Board of Directors. Mr. Stoots' appointment by the Board brings the number of outside members to four and the total members to seven.

Dana S. Weber, Webco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "Mr. Stoots has extensive knowledge in financial accounting and governance. He holds a degree from the University of Tulsa and practiced public accounting for 40 years, including as a partner in the Tulsa, Oklahoma office of Arthur Andersen LLP and as the office managing partner for the Tulsa office of Grant Thornton LLP. Mr. Stoots has great experience with manufacturing and SEC reporting corporations. Mr. Stoots is active in the Tulsa civic community. Mr. Stoots' career experiences make him a valuable addition to our Board."

Webco's mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage our core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand, such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a Forever kind of company for our teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We manufacture and distribute high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal tubular products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and nine value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois and Michigan, serving customers globally.

CONTACT:

Mike Howard



Chief Financial Officer



(918) 241-1094



[email protected]

SOURCE Webco Industries, Inc.