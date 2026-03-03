WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2026 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

SAND SPRINGS, Okla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webco Industries, Inc. (OTC: WEBC) today reported results for our second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended January 31, 2026.

For our second quarter of fiscal year 2026, we had net income of $0.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, while in our second quarter of fiscal year 2025, we had a net loss of $2.0 million, or a loss of $2.91 per diluted share. Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $141.9 million, a 9.4 percent increase from the $129.7 million of sales in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

For the first six months of fiscal year 2026, we generated net income of $5.3 million, or $7.62 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or a loss of $2.87 per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal year 2025. Net sales for the first six months of the current year amounted to $301.6 million, an 11.3 percent increase from the $271.1 million in sales for the same six-month period of last year.

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, we had income from operations of $2.1 million after depreciation of $5.0 million. The second fiscal quarter of the prior year generated a loss from operations of $1.8 million after depreciation of $4.6 million. Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $16.3 million, or 11.5 percent of net sales, compared to $9.9 million, or 7.6 percent of net sales, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Our income from operations for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 was $9.5 million, after depreciation expense of $9.9 million. We incurred a loss from operations in the first six-month period of fiscal year 2025 in the amount of $0.7 million, after depreciation expense of $9.3 million. Gross profit for the first half of fiscal 2026 was $37.3 million, or 12.4 percent of net sales, compared to $23.6 million, or 8.7 percent of net sales for the same period in fiscal year 2025.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and $11.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. SG&A expenses were $27.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026 and $24.3 million for the first six-month period of fiscal year 2025. SG&A expenses reflect increases in costs related to higher profitability, such as company-wide incentive compensation and variable pay programs, plus inflation we have experienced in wages and other expenses.

Interest expense was $1.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 and $1.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2025. Interest expense was $2.8 million and $2.4 million in the first six-month periods of the current and prior fiscal years, respectively. Interest expense increased due to higher average debt balances than in the prior fiscal periods.

Capital expenditures incurred amounted to $4.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 and $7.5 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2026. Capital spending thus far in fiscal year 2026 has been focused on plant equipment improvements.

At January 31, 2026, we had $18.3 million in cash and short-term investments, in addition to $67.9 million of available borrowing under our $220 million senior revolving credit facility. Availability on the revolver, which had $90.5 million drawn at January 31, 2026, is subject to advance rates on eligible accounts receivable and inventories. In February 2026, we extended the maturity on our debt agreement to February 2031. Accounting rules require asset-based debt agreements like our revolver to be classified as a current liability, despite its fiscal year 2031 maturity.

Webco's stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase of our outstanding common stock in private or open market transactions. In September 2023, the Company's Board of Directors refreshed the repurchase program with a new limit of up to $40 million and extended the program's expiration until July 31, 2026. We purchased 15,300 shares of our stock during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 and 18,300 shares in the first six months of fiscal year 2026. At January 31, 2026, there was approximately $0.4 million of purchase authority left in the current stock repurchase program. The repurchase plan may be extended, suspended or discontinued at any time, without notice, at the Board's discretion.

Webco's mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage our core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a forever kind of company for our Trusted Teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We provide high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tubing products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and eight value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas, serving customers globally. Our F. William Weber Leadership Campus is in Sand Springs, Oklahoma and houses our corporate offices and our Webco TechCenter™, providing a state-of-the-art laboratory and R & D facility to lead and develop technical solutions for the metal tubing industry.

Risk Factors and Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this release, including, but not limited to, those preceded by or predicated upon the words "anticipates," "appears," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forever," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "pursue," "should," "will," "wishes," or similar words may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied herein. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the factors discussed above and, among others: general economic and business conditions, including any global economic downturn; government policy or low hydrocarbon prices that stifle domestic investment in energy; competition from foreign imports, including any impacts associated with dumping or the strength of the U.S. dollar; political or social environments that are unfriendly to industrial or energy-related businesses; changes in manufacturing technology; the banking environment, including availability of adequate financing; worldwide and domestic monetary policy; changes in tax rates and regulation; regulatory and permitting requirements, including, but not limited to, environmental, workforce, healthcare, safety and national security; availability and cost of adequate qualified and competent personnel; changes in import / export tariff or restrictions; volatility in raw material cost and availability for the Company, its customers and vendors; the cost and availability, including time for delivery, of parts and services necessary to maintain equipment essential to the Company's manufacturing activities; the cost and availability of manufacturing supplies, including process gases; volatility in oil, natural gas and power cost and availability; world-wide or national transition from hydrocarbon sources of energy that adversely impact demand for our products; problems associated with product development efforts; significant shifts in product demand away from internal combustion engine automobiles; appraised values of inventories that can impact available borrowing under the Company's credit facility; declaration of material adverse change by a lender; industry capacity; domestic competition; loss of, or reductions in, purchases by significant customers and customer work stoppages; work stoppages by critical suppliers; labor unrest; conditions, including acts of God, that require more costly transportation of raw materials; accidents, equipment failures and insured or uninsured casualties; third-party product liability claims; flood, tornado, winter storms and other natural disasters; customer or supplier bankruptcy; customer or supplier declarations of force majeure; customer or supplier breach of contract; insurance cost and availability; lack of insurance coverage for floods; the cost associated with providing healthcare benefits to employees; customer claims; supplier quality or delivery problems; technical and data processing capabilities; cyberattack on our information technology infrastructure; world, domestic or regional health crises; vaccine mandates or related governmental policy that would cause significant portions of our workforce, or that of our customers or vendors, to leave their current employment; global or regional wars and conflicts; our inability or unwillingness to comply with rules required to maintain the quotation of our shares on any market place; and our inability to repurchase the Company's stock. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements. No assurance is provided that current results are indicative of those that will be realized in the future.

WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data – Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Net sales $ 141,880

$ 129,710

$ 301,606

$ 271,096 Cost of sales 125,573

119,801

264,256

247,541















Gross profit 16,307

9,909

37,349

23,555 Selling, general & administrative expenses 14,197

11,703

27,801

24,267















Income (loss) from operations 2,110

(1,794)

9,548

(711) Interest expense 1,438

1,246

2,848

2,397















Pretax income (loss) 672

(3,040)

6,700

(3,109) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 123

(999)

1,384

(962)















Net income (loss) $ 549

$ (2,040)

$ 5,316

$ (2,147)















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.84

$ (2.91)

$ 8.12

$ (2.87) Diluted $ 0.79

$ (2.91)

$ 7.62

$ (2.87)















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 652,000

700,000

655,000

749,000 Diluted 695,000

700,000

698,000

749,000

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (Dollars in thousands – Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,360)

$ 71

$ (10,174)

$ 13,922 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,026

$ 4,675

$ 9,900

$ 9,368 Cash paid for capital expenditures $ 3,599

$ 6,085

$ 7,835

$ 11,636



Notes: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.



WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)













January 31,

July 31,



2026

2025









Current assets:







Cash $ 2,341

$ 1,894

U.S. Treasury Bonds 16,008

13,235

Accounts receivable 54,840

73,004

Inventories, net 218,257

188,943

Prepaid expenses 8,642

4,502

Total current assets 300,089

281,579









Property, plant and equipment, net 165,286

167,275 Right of use, finance leases, net 1,061

1,000 Right of use, operating leases, net 19,527

20,793 Other long-term assets 19,073

18,605









Total assets $ 505,037

$ 489,251









Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 36,261

$ 51,742

Accrued liabilities 32,733

31,380

Current portion of long-term debt, net 90,471

65,636

Current portion of finance lease liabilities 439

459

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,328

5,367

Total current liabilities 165,233

154,585









Long-term debt, net of current portion 20,000

20,000 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 676

592 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 14,262

15,545 Deferred tax liability 4,420

-









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 7

7

Additional paid-in capital 46,610

47,007

Retained earnings 253,830

251,515

Total stockholders' equity 300,447

298,529









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 505,037

$ 489,251











Notes: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

