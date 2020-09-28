Webcor chooses PCL's Job Site Insights™ smart construction platform to enable the next generation job site

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction is pleased to announce that Webcor Construction, #36 on the ENR Top 100, has selected PCL's Job Site Insights™ (JSI™) smart construction platform to enable the future of construction on its job sites.

Changing environmental conditions are one of the biggest challenges and risks to construction sites and workforces. JSI™ is a custom-built Internet of Things (IoT) platform that enables real-time data-driven insights in the field leveraging IoT sensors that continuously monitor environmental conditions in the field.

PCL is continually looking for ways to enhance the safety, quality and schedule of its construction projects while reducing costs. Forming strategic partnerships that can drive construction processes towards a technologically-advanced future can enhance the industry as a whole. "By monitoring things like temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, water leak detection, concrete strength, sound, vibration, gases, and energy consumption to name a few, we can dramatically alter and enhance how construction is done today," said PCL's CIO, Mark Bryant.

"Job Site Insights™ is the leading smart construction platform in the industry. By reducing costly rework, improving build quality, and making improvements to productivity, safety and energy efficiency we can rewrite the history book of construction," said Bryant. "Additionally, use of JSI™ reduces manual labor costs, and drives down insurance claims and premiums making it a "must have" for all budget-conscious construction organizations.

"Our technology team has invested in the research, development and right product and partner mix to enable an absolutely incredible platform for construction. The need to enhance our job site efficiency with technology, driven by our field personnel, gave birth to JSI™. We are extremely excited about the future of this platform and happy to see Webcor taking advantage of it," said PCL's Chris Gower, COO Buildings.

"We are very excited to unlock the value of this relationship," said Kim Bates, Webcor vice president and CIO. "This partnership will dramatically improve our superintendents' and field personnel's visibility to risks that otherwise are not readily identified unless they happen to be at the right place at the right time. Those risks range from air quality to oxygen levels in confined spaces to water intrusion," said Bates. "We are confident the we will quickly realize the ROI from the real-time alerts, embedded JSI™ dashboards and analytics. Webcor's quick adoption of the JSITM solution has allowed us to intelligently enhance our existing smart construction ecosystem."

For building owners, smart buildings are a way to remain competitive and differentiate themselves from others in the market. Smart buildings start with smart construction. PCL is committed to increasing the functionality of the JSI™ platform to deliver this value to our clients, the industry, and to deliver smart buildings that are equipped for the future.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in 31 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $9 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com .

About Webcor

Our mission is to safely build structures of superior quality and value with integrity, do work we are proud of, and continuously improve how we build through the innovation of our skilled people. We are open to individual ideas and are committed to bringing social and economic value to our communities. Come on in and take a look at how we do it.

SOURCE PCL Construction