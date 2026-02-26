Weber Recalls Over 3.2 Million Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard

Name of Product: Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes

Hazard: Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes, stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grill brushes and contact Weber for a cold cleaning nylon bristle grill brush replacement. Consumers will be asked to discard the recalled grill brushes.

Consumer Contact: Weber toll-free at 877-597-9588 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://weberbrushrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https://www.weber.com and click on "Recall Notice" on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 3.2 million

Description: This recall involves the metal wire bristle grill brushes with plastic or wood handles measuring between 12 and 21 inches long, as described below. The following model numbers are included in this recall and can be found on the product packaging: 6277, 6278, 6463, 6464, 6493, and 6494. Only the model numbers listed below are part of this recall.

Model No. Brush Description Distribution Dates 6277 12" black plastic handle with red ring stamped with Weber grill logo 2021-2026 6278 18" black plastic handle with red ring stamped with Weber grill logo 2021-2026 6463 12" bamboo handle with silver metal scraper on the back branded with Weber logo name 2011-2021 6464 18" bamboo handle with silver metal scraper on the back branded with Weber logo name 2011-2021 6493 21" black plastic handle with black ring stamped with Weber grill logo and metal binder with Weber grill logo 2013-2021 6494 12" black plastic handle with black ring stamped with Weber grill logo 2013-2021

Incidents/Injuries: Weber is aware of at least 38 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes, including four reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.

Sold At: The recalled grill brushes were sold online and in stores at Lowes, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Target, and online at Amazon and Weber.com from 2011 through 2026 for between $10 and $17. The products have also been found on resale sites, such as eBay.com.

Importer: Weber-Stephen Products LLC, of Palatine, Illinois

Manufactured in: China and Cambodia

Recall number: 26-282

