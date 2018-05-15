Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America

Effective immediately, the firms will fuse Cappuccino's specialization in digital content, technology production and strategic planning with Weber Shandwick's public relations and integrated marketing capabilities. Cappuccino's wide-ranging digital expertise includes content creation, social media, mobile, paid distribution, SEO, UX and design/development. The firm's capabilities complement Weber Shandwick's industry-leading expertise in creativity, digital strategy and stakeholder engagement.

"The Cappuccino team's diversity of talent and background brings additional creative and digital firepower to our team in Brazil," said Andy Polansky, CEO of Weber Shandwick. "Together, we will work to continue placing platform knowledge, creativity and data-driven results at the core of our business."

Founded in 1998 through the merger of a design studio and a tech company, Cappuccino was one of the first digital-focused agencies to operate in Brazil. With clients such as Ajinomoto, Arcor, Boeringher Ingelheim and Citi, Cappuccino has led digital campaigns for many of the top local and multinational organizations in the region.

The addition of Cappuccino comes on the heels of the opening of an owned Weber Shandwick operation in Bogota, Colombia. The Cappuccino team brings added expertise and resources to Weber Shandwick's strong and growing presence across Latin America, which includes owned operations in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, as well as affiliate partnerships in Argentina, Chile and Peru.

"Cappuccino has an extensive knowledge of the Brazilian market, but the team also understands the needs of global companies, having worked with several multinational companies as a digital partner," said Laura Schoen, Chair, Latin America, Weber Shandwick. "We're pleased to add this talent to our already strong operation in Brazil."

"We are glad to become part of the Weber Shandwick family and energized to share similar values and goals to bring unmatched client service to organizations and create the best environment for employees," said Eduardo Coelho, CEO and co-founder of Cappuccino. "With Weber Shandwick, we'll gain more strength in our integrated offer, particularly from an earned engagement and reputation perspective, given the firm's legacy in strategic communications."

