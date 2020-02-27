Weber Shandwick Appoints Sung Chang as Chief Impact Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, today announced the appointment of Sung Chang as the agency's – and the industry's – first Chief Impact Officer. He joins from MRM, where he was Chief Creative Officer. At Weber Shandwick, Chang will oversee strategy and creative functions across the global network.

With more than 20 years of advertising, design and digital experience, Chang has driven creative, strategy and digital transformation for many of the world's leading brands. In Chang's most recent role, he led a team of more than 120 creatives for MRM, a leading global customer relationship agency, supporting a wide range of assignments for brands like USPS, GSK, Honeywell, RB and Coca-Cola.

"Sung embodies the collision of forces that will define the future of our work and continue to fuel our transformation — creative muscle, strategic heft, a commitment to craft, deep digital and platform expertise and respect for the earned ideas that power the machine and drive tangible results," said Gail Heimann, president and CEO, Weber Shandwick. "He will join our tight-knit leadership team, ensuring that making high impact work that delivers for our clients is the highest priority of our firm."

Over Chang's career, he's led creative work across a wide range of mediums and has overseen the launches of many new products and innovations. Prior to MRM, Chang was an executive creative director at AKQA where he led a team specializing in mobile, platform, ecommerce, branding, UX, experiential and retail work. He was also executive creative director and senior partner at Ogilvy, leading a team focused on digital, mobile, print and broadcast. Chang began his career pioneering interactive TV at NBC. He's worked for many of the world's largest brands, including Nike, Starbucks, Verizon, Maserati, BP and American Express. Over his career, Chang's work has been recognized with Cannes Lions, Clios, Webbys, Effies, One Show pencils and other prestigious creative awards. He has also taught at Columbia University, Miami Ad School and the School of Visual Arts.

"I've worked across various communications disciplines and I'm now excited about the next frontier — making data-driven creative work with a powerful, earned-led idea at its core," Chang said. "Weber Shandwick has the right teams and technology to continue to raise the bar for the industry and, most importantly, deliver meaningful solutions for clients."

Kate MacNevin, Global CEO of MRM, said, "MRM has been growing and building momentum over the last few years as we've expanded and further integrated our capabilities in creativity, targeted relationship marketing and data & analytics. Sung has been an integral member of our team as we've harnessed these combined strengths to drive increased impact for our clients. We're delighted that he will be bringing this collaborative spirit and focus to this new role at Weber Shandwick, an agency partner with whom we work so successfully."

About Weber Shandwick

