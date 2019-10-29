Weber Shandwick Bolsters Its North America Network With New Leaders in New York and Boston

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, announced today the promotion of two employees to leadership roles at two of its major U.S. offices. Michael Wehman, executive vice president, New York Consumer Marketing practice lead, will become general manager of Weber Shandwick New York, and Stacey Bernstein, executive vice president and recently global director of Digital Health, will serve as general manager of Weber Shandwick Boston. Both leaders will report to Joy Farber Kolo, who was recently promoted to president of Weber Shandwick North America.

"Michael and Stacey are brilliant practitioners and passionate leaders. Michael's creative mettle, collaborative spirit and ability to coax greatness from a diverse team make him the ideal choice to continue to transform our New York office – and to take it to an even greater level. As a pioneer of Weber Shandwick's digital health offering, Stacey's penchant for innovation and eye for talent will make Weber Shandwick the most sought-after communications and integrated marketing agency in Boston – for talent and clients alike," Farber Kolo said.

A Le Cordon Bleu trained chef, and a former magazine editor and television producer, Wehman has worked across countless categories in his 19 years at Weber Shandwick, spanning food and beverage, hospitality, lifestyle, packaged goods and more. He's been a key force in driving the global client experience program, deepening the firm's relationships with key clients across practice areas and geographies around the world, and in driving and expanding New York's Consumer Marketing practice.

Bernstein has been serving as the Boston office's interim general manager for the past several months, hiring transformative talent and shepherding multiple new business wins. In 2011, she founded the Digital Health practice at Weber Shandwick, building it into a globally renowned offering with teams spanning North America, Europe and APAC. Bernstein's campaigns have been awarded CLIOs, In2 Innovation SABREs, Stevie and Communique awards, and she was named to the PR Week 40 under 40 list in 2015. An industry thought leader, Bernstein has spoken at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, SXSW Interactive, ePharma and Social Media Week conferences, and served as a member of the Cannes Lions Health jury. Wehman will fully transition over to his new responsibilities by January 2020. Bernstein's new role is effective immediately.

Farber Kolo added: "Michael and Stacey are creative and catalytic forces who will continue to inspire our teams to solve our clients' most pressing and complex problems."

