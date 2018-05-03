Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards

"Being honored across such a wide variety of agency and campaign categories is reflective of Weber Shandwick's commitment to making a deeper impact in our work, and in some cases for the communities in which we live and serve," said Andy Polansky, CEO of Weber Shandwick. "We appreciate the partnership with have with our clients in pursuing ideas that go beyond the status quo."

The North America SABRE Awards, selected from more than 2,000 entries, recognize superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement. Agency of the Year recipients are determined after an extensive research process involving more than 150 submissions across the United States and Canada.

The Holmes Report pointed to several driving factors in awarding Weber Shandwick the Canadian Agency of the Year distinction, including the firm's growth, its leadership position in corporate reputation and risk management, and its work for many of Canada's most iconic brands, including Air Canada, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada and Canadian Tire, as well as several multinationals operating in the country.

"We are honored the Holmes Report has recognized our agency and our people for the great work they do every day on behalf of our amazing clients," said Greg Power, CEO and President of Weber Shandwick North. "Winning Canadian Agency of the Year is proof of concept for our innovative agency model and collaborative working culture."

In addition to its agency honors, Weber Shandwick and its clients were recognized across several Gold SABRE categories:

The Color of Inclusion with UNO/Mattel won in Cause-Related Marketing

Childhood Enders with Save the Children won in Public Education

Heroes Among Us with Sutter Health won in Crisis Management

Eclipsing the Eclipse with Royal Caribbean International won in Travel & Tourism, in addition to being named in the top five campaigns of the year

Empowering the LGBT Community to F*ck w/out Fear with the Los Angeles LGBT Center won in Consumer Health

An All-Time High for Financial Communications with Abbott won in Capital Markets

The North America SABRE Award recognitions are among several honors earned by Weber Shandwick in 2018, including being named PRWeek's U.S. Agency of the Year for the fourth consecutive year and being designated an Ad Age Agency A-List Standout for the second year running. Weber Shandwick was also named The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2017 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year for consecutive years (2017, 2016, 2015).

