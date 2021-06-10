Weber Shandwick Chief Growth Officer Susan Howe Named President

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, today has named Susan Howe president, effective immediately. Howe will continue to report to Weber Shandwick CEO Gail Heimann. She will continue to have oversight of all Weber Shandwick regions as she deepens the strategic integration among the specialist brands within the agency's eco-system and drives cross-functional collaboration at global scale.

"Susan is the ultimate connector. Her deep understanding of our network, our talent, our work and our expertise around the world is extraordinary – and incredibly important as we harness the global power of our agency to drive value for our clients and provide meaningful opportunity for our people," Heimann said. "Susan's mark on our agency to date is profound – from the way we team to solve and how we share generously and celebrate often. I truly value her partnership, her infectious positivity and her unwavering commitment to our agency. I'm thrilled she'll be taking on this crucial role."

Howe has been a core driver of Weber Shandwick's success over 25 years at the agency, having held many prominent leadership and client roles in her career. She was the company's first chief growth officer, a new role established in early 2020 responsible for enhancing collaboration between sectors and specialties throughout the organization to drive growth. The role was a natural expansion from her previous position – chief collaboration officer – a first-of-its-kind C-suite role charged with driving deeper integration among the agency's disciplines. During her time as chief collaboration officer, Howe helped to architect and implement a new approach to talent mapping and teaming at Weber Shandwick, which resulted in a new talent model organized around the distinct value the agency brings to clients. She previously was responsible for the agency's best-in-class global Consumer Marketing practice, and flagship Chicago operation.

"I fervently believe that when we leverage expertise and ideas from across our immensely talented network in the right way, the solutions we bring to our clients are unmatched," Howe said. "The energy and passion that our teams bring to the work inspires me daily, and I look forward to doing my part to fuel that innovative, collaborative spirit to reach new heights."

Howe continues to provide senior counsel to many of Weber Shandwick's largest and longest-tenured clients, including Nestlé and Anheuser-Busch. As a member of Weber Shandwick's leadership team, Howe also helps to drive the agency's commitment and strategy to becoming the most inclusive, anti-racist organization in the industry. She is a dedicated supporter of women in business and currently serves as the chair of Northwestern University's Council of One Hundred, which connects successful alumnae to female students and graduates to support their career advancement. Howe is also a member of IPG's Women's Leadership Network, which aims to be a force for gender equality and opportunity for women within the holding company. On June 10, 2021, Howe will be inducted to PRWeek's Hall of Femme, which honors inspiring women who "set the bar higher" within their organizations.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

