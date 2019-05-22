Weber Shandwick Most Awarded Agency at 2019 PRWeek Global Awards

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, was the most winning agency at the 2019 PRWeek Global Awards in London. The firm won a total of six awards, including four in partnership with clients: Best Campaign in Asia-Pacific, Corporate and Social Responsibility, Global Citizenship and Issues and Crisis.

The PRWeek Global Awards celebrate the best campaigns, people and organizations involved in cross-region communications.

The firm was presented with the Best Campaign award in Asia-Pacific for its work with client partner Eisai Korea, in partnership with McCann Health Korea, for the "Who Sprinkled Salt on My Cake?" storybook and campaign. The work also received high commendation in the Healthcare category.

With client Eisai Korea, McCann Health Korea and Weber Shandwick created the "Who Sprinkled Salt on My Cake?" augmented reality storybook to empower families to help children cope with and increase awareness of dementia. An incurable mental condition, dementia affects nearly 800,000 Koreans – a number that is expected to rise to over three million by 2050. "Who Sprinkled Salt on My Cake?" tells the story of a princess whose encounter with dementia begins when her mother bakes a cake using salt instead of sugar.

Weber Shandwick, with its client partners, received awards across three additional categories:

"The Christmas advert that never was" with Iceland Foods won for Corporate and Social Responsibility and for Global Citizenship

"Cyber-Crime: a campaign that didn't add up" with HSBC UK won for Issues and Crisis

Heimann and Schoen Win Individual Achievement Awards

The firm also celebrated high honors for two of its global leaders. Weber Shandwick President, Gail Heimann, earned the award for Global Agency Professional of the Year and Laura Schoen, chair of Weber Shandwick Latin America and president of the firm's global healthcare practice, was recognized with the inaugural Best PR Professional in LATAM award.

"I'm immensely proud to see our global work with client partners recognized for its impact and to have two of our incredible leaders be recognized with richly-deserved honors," said Andy Polansky, CEO, Weber Shandwick. "Gail Heimann's fearless leadership and boundary-breaking, unmatched passion for client work sets the bar high for what is possible in our industry."

"And Laura Schoen's inspirational leadership and groundbreaking work with our teams and clients in Latin America makes her the perfect choice for the inaugural LatAm award for individual achievement," added Polansky.

Heimann's award as Global Agency Professional of the Year marks the latest in a series of recent recognition for Weber Shandwick's president, who was named U.S. Agency Professional of the Year by PRWeek and elected Chairwoman of the PR Council earlier this year. In addition to Schoen earning personal recognition for her work in LATAM, Weber Shandwick earned high commendation in the Best Agency in LATAM category, a new regional award in the program for 2019.

Earlier this year, Weber Shandwick was the most winning agency at The Holmes Report's 2019 North America SABRE awards, receiving Diamond and Gold SABRE awards across eight categories. Weber Shandwick was also recognized on Ad Age's Best Places to Work in 2019.

