Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards

"Every day, across every region, our teams work closely together to deliver work that makes an impact for organizations and on communities," said Andy Polansky, chief executive officer, Weber Shandwick. "Consistently earning this kind of recognition on an international scale reflects the strength of Weber Shandwick's collaborative global network and our client partnerships."

The PRWeek Global Awards celebrate the best campaigns, people and organizations involved in cross-region communications. In collaboration with its clients, Weber Shandwick was recognized for campaigns across several categories:

"Honeywell Goes Live to Drive Demand Worldwide" with Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions won in the Global Integration category

with Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions won in the category "Manyata: #DONTFORGETMOMS" with MSD India won in the Public Sector category

with MSD India won in the category "Facing Up to Schizophrenia: The Fight for Better Treatment, Support and Acceptance" with Hong Kong Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation received high commendation in the Public Sector category

with Hong Kong Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation received high commendation in the category "#TOOCOOLFORPLASTICS" with Iceland Foods received high commendation in Issues & Crisis

with Iceland Foods received high commendation in "Youth AG-Summit: Inspiring the Next Generation of Agriculture Leaders" with Bayer Crop Science won in the Global Impact category

Heimann's distinction in the Global Agency Professional category marks the latest recognition in a celebrated career for Weber Shandwick's president, who is well known for driving the industry forward into new territory. In 2017, Heimann was presented with The Holmes Report's Individual Achievement Award and was named to Diversity Journal's Women Worth Watching List – both of which recognized her for pushing the boundaries in the industry for more than two decades. In 2016, Heimann was inducted into PRWeek's inaugural Hall of Femme, recognizing trailblazers in communications In 2015, she was named to The Holmes Report's Innovator 25 list. Previously, she was designated an Advertising Age Woman to Watch.

"Gail is Weber Shandwick's North Star when it comes to embedding creativity into everything we do and staying ahead of what's next," Polansky said. "It's easy to see how Gail's passion for innovation and her strong belief in the power of communications to make a difference permeates our work and our business."

The 2018 PRWeek Agency of the Year honors are among several recognitions earned by the agency in the past year, including being designated an Ad Age Agency A-List Standout in 2017 and 2018 and The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2017.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications and engagement firm in 78 cities with a network extending to 129 cities around the world. The firm's diverse team of strategists, analysts, producers, designers, developers and campaign activators has won the most prestigious awards in the world for innovative, creative approaches and impactful work. Weber Shandwick was the only public relations agency included on the Advertising Age Agency A-list in 2014 and 2015 and the only PR firm designated an A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017, and The Holmes Report's Global Digital Agency of the Year in 2016. The firm deploys deep expertise across sectors and specialty areas, including consumer marketing, corporate reputation, healthcare, technology, public affairs, financial services, employee engagement, social impact, financial communications and crisis management, using proprietary social, digital and analytics methodologies. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com.

