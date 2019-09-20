Weber Shandwick's Judith Harrison Named Diversity Champion at the Ninth Annual Diversity Distinction in PR Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick's Judith Harrison was named the 2019 PR Agency Diversity Champion at the ninth annual Diversity Distinction in PR Awards in New York, presented by The PR Council, a trade association that enables industry success through education, events, thought leadership and industry resources, in partnership with PRWeek.

These annual awards honor excellence in promoting diversity and inclusion within the PR sector, with the Diversity Champion category recognizing individuals who are role models and champions of diversity and inclusion through both present actions and throughout their careers.

As Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Weber Shandwick, Harrison drives the firm's commitment to creating an open, diverse environment for employees across North America. This year, Harrison was named one of eight recipients of the prestigious Circle Award by ColorComm, a leading national platform that addresses diversity and inclusion across communications, marketing, media and advertising – and recognizes women of color who help strengthen underrepresented voices in the industry and wider community with the Circle Award.

"With the annual Diversity Distinction awards, The PR Council recognizes the most important ambassadors for diversity and inclusion and Judith Harrison has certainly been one of our industry's leading voices," said Gail Heimann, president and CEO, Weber Shandwick and chair of The PR Council. "Passionately committed to advancing diversity and inclusion, Judith has helped pioneer important change within Weber Shandwick and across our industry. This honor is a testament to her fierce commitment to this imperative."

Harrison became the first female president of color of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Foundation in 2017 and the first president of color of New York Women in Communications in 2018, assuming the role with a priority to increase diversity and inclusion among its membership; she is also the first individual to hold both positions simultaneously. In addition, Harrison serves on the board of ColorComm, the 4A's Diversity Steering Committee and the advisory board of the Ron Brown Scholar Program, which provides scholarships and leadership opportunities for young African Americans of outstanding promise.

