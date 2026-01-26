Webflow and Google Ads Collaborate to Launch an Integration for Smarter Campaign Performance

New strategic integration brings advertising and digital experiences into one connected system, giving marketers faster insights and more control.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webflow today announced the launch of a new Google Ads integration, developed in partnership with Google Ads. The integration enables marketing teams to move faster, from launching campaigns to understanding how their traffic behaves on-site, all within the platform they use to power their digital presence.

Now, marketing teams can build, manage, and optimize Google Ads campaigns powered by Performance Max and Google AI, directly inside Webflow. Campaigns can run across Google Search, YouTube, Display, Discover, Gmail, and Maps, with direct access to Webflow site performance data. This connected view helps teams build their data strength as a necessary input for Google AI to achieve the best ROI for their business. Teams are now able to quickly assess how traffic behaves onsite, close performance gaps, and optimize for results, all from a single workspace.

The launch reflects a broader shift toward performance-centered brand building, where teams can move quickly from idea to impact without stitching together separate systems. By adding advertising into a platform already built for AI-powered personalization, testing, and optimization, Webflow is giving teams a single operating system to shape how their brand shows up, performs, and grows across the entire digital experience.

"Having Google Ads directly within Webflow changes how we think about promotion," says Abby Liebenthal, Head of Marketing and Experiences at Fried Egg Golf. "It allows us to create performant ads that feel like a natural extension of our brand, so when someone clicks through, the experience is seamless from first impression to final destination."

"Running Google Ads directly within Webflow fundamentally changes our speed and precision," says Ben Geller, Director, Product Marketing at You.com. "It allows our team to move from idea to live campaign faster, tailor messaging for specific audiences and accounts, and ensures every click lands on a page that feels purpose-built for that audience, not generic."

"We worked closely with Google Ads to build something that solves a real gap for marketers," said Rachel Wolan, Chief Product Officer at Webflow. "Bringing advertising into the same system where teams already create and optimize digital experiences is a major step forward. It expands what's possible inside Webflow and brings us closer to being the platform where teams create and control their entire digital experience."

Webflow is the AI-native Website Experience Platform that empowers teams to build, manage, and optimize websites and web apps with the speed, scale, and intelligence that today's brands demand. With a visual, composable CMS at its core and native AI for creation, personalization, and performance, Webflow brings marketers, designers, and developers together in one connected system. More than 300,000 companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners use Webflow to deliver fast, flexible, and high-performing brand experiences at scale.

