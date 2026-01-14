Webflow Opens Buenos Aires Office, Deepening Its Commitment to Argentina's Builder Community

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webflow today announced the opening of its first office in Buenos Aires, marking a major investment in Argentina's design and engineering talent and a deepened commitment to the local community of builders who have been shaping the platform for years.

The new Buenos Aires hub will serve as an additional engineering and design center for Webflow's remote-first team, strengthening the company's presence across Latin America and creating new opportunities for local builders to work on a global product without leaving home.

Founded in San Francisco, California, Webflow has grown over the past decade into a platform used by over 300,000 enterprises and agencies across 200+ countries. But its growth has been driven by communities well beyond Silicon Valley, including a passionate and highly active community across Argentina.

"Argentina has one of the most engaged and creative Webflow communities anywhere in the world," said Allan Leinwand, Chief Technology Officer at Webflow. "Designers and developers here have been experimenting, sharing knowledge, and pushing our platform forward for years. Opening an office in Buenos Aires allows us to show up locally, work side by side with this community, and keep learning with them in person."

"Argentina's design community has an exceptional depth of craft. From typography and motion to systems and storytelling," said Dave Steer, Chief Marketing Officer at Webflow. "Marketing leaders know creativity is a brand's real superpower, and designers here understand how to turn creativity into impact. As we grow our own design team, we're excited to build with people who are bold and unafraid to challenge convention."

Webflow is hiring engineers and designers in Argentina who want to work on the future of the web. In addition to hiring, Webflow plans to host local meetups, workshops, and community events in Buenos Aires, creating new spaces for builders to connect with one another and with the Webflow team.

For more information about the office plans and hiring in Buenos Aires visit: http://www.webflow.com/blog/argentina-office

Webflow is the AI-native Website Experience Platform that empowers teams to build, manage, and optimize visually stunning websites and web apps with the speed, security, and scalability today's leading brands demand. With a visual, composable CMS at its core, Webflow unites marketers, designers, and developers on a single platform built for performance and precision. Built for the intelligent web era, Webflow combines AI-powered creation, automation, and optimization to help companies drive measurable growth and deliver high-performing digital experiences, anywhere their brand lives. Today, more than 300,000 of the world's leading companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners trust Webflow to power exceptional, enterprise-grade web experiences at scale.

