Webinar - Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submission Project

Claigan project to submit derogations and technical information to the EU consultation for PFAS Restriction.

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On 20 June 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on its project to submit derogations and technical information to the EU Consultation on the REACH Restriction of PFAS. If you are worried about the PFAS restrictions and how they affect your products, this is the project webinar to attend.

By September 30 2023, all comments / submissions to the EU REACH PFAS (perfluoroalkyl substances) consultation need to be submitted. Based on the current PFAS restriction proposal, over 90% of the products being sold on the EU market will need to be re-designed. To meet this tight technical deadline, Claigan is organizing detailed technical submissions and justifications for submission to the EU consultation. These submissions will be very detailed and clear, leveraging Claigan's large PFAS testing data set and deep technical knowledge. Included in the planned five (5) submissions to the EU will be the uses of PFAS (based on hundreds of products of test data), sources of harmful PFAS, sources of PFAS in drinking water, comparison of alternatives, and derogations required by industry.

Companies will be invited to sign up to the project. Signing up to the EU PFAS Consultation Project will provide companies with assurance that their product requirements and uses are met. Even though Claigan will handle the technical details - participating companies will

Be invited to submit their uses to be included / confirmed by Claigan in the derogation (exemption) requests.

Be included in monthly educational sessions explaining the uses, submissions, and derogations

Receive draft submissions for review and comment

Receive final versions of submissions

Receive monthly updates on progress

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submission Project

Project plan

How your uses are included in the submissions

Planned submissions



Uses of PFAS in articles (based on testing data from hundreds of products)



Sources of harmful PFAS (PFOA and family)



Sources of PFAS in drinking water (explanation of PFAS vs PFAS esters)



Comparison of alternatives



Derogations required by industry (including justifications)

Explanation of how stakeholders are kept up to date

Explanation of the process for review and commenting on draft submissions

Sign up process

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on June 20 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submission Project

Date: 20 June 2023

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1394508830249580123 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to [email protected]. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the world leader on PFAS compliance with detailed testing data on hundreds of products. The Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submissions Project will be most detailed and technical submission to the EU.

At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

