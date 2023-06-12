Webinar - Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submission Project

News provided by

Claigan Environmental Inc.

12 Jun, 2023, 12:24 ET

Claigan project to submit derogations and technical information to the EU consultation for PFAS Restriction.

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On 20 June 2023, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on its project to submit derogations and technical information to the EU Consultation on the REACH Restriction of PFAS. If you are worried about the PFAS restrictions and how they affect your products, this is the project webinar to attend.

By September 30 2023, all comments / submissions to the EU REACH PFAS (perfluoroalkyl substances) consultation need to be submitted. Based on the current PFAS restriction proposal, over 90% of the products being sold on the EU market will need to be re-designed. To meet this tight technical deadline, Claigan is organizing detailed technical submissions and justifications for submission to the EU consultation. These submissions will be very detailed and clear, leveraging Claigan's large PFAS testing data set and deep technical knowledge. Included in the planned five (5) submissions to the EU will be the uses of PFAS (based on hundreds of products of test data), sources of harmful PFAS, sources of PFAS in drinking water, comparison of alternatives, and derogations required by industry. 

Companies will be invited to sign up to the project. Signing up to the EU PFAS Consultation Project will provide companies with assurance that their product requirements and uses are met. Even though Claigan will handle the technical details - participating companies will

  • Be invited to submit their uses to be included / confirmed by Claigan in the derogation (exemption) requests.
  • Be included in monthly educational sessions explaining the uses, submissions, and derogations
  • Receive draft submissions for review and comment
  • Receive final versions of submissions
  • Receive monthly updates on progress

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

  • Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submission Project
  • Project plan
  • How your uses are included in the submissions 
  • Planned submissions
  •  
    • Uses of PFAS in articles (based on testing data from hundreds of products)
    • Sources of harmful PFAS (PFOA and family)
    • Sources of PFAS in drinking water (explanation of PFAS vs PFAS esters)
    • Comparison of alternatives
    • Derogations required by industry (including justifications)
  • Explanation of how stakeholders are kept up to date
  • Explanation of the process for review and commenting on draft submissions
  • Sign up process

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on June 20 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submission Project
Date: 20 June 2023
Time: 10am and 2pm EST
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A
To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1394508830249580123 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to [email protected]. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the world leader on PFAS compliance with detailed testing data on hundreds of products. The Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submissions Project will be most detailed and technical submission to the EU. 

At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.

Also from this source

/R E P E A T -- Webinar - Support for Restricted Materials Primes/

Webinar - Support for Restricted Materials Primes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.