Webinar Alert: Cyera and Forrester to Discuss the Changing Face of Data Security in the Cloud Era

SAN MATEO, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Cyera's Vice President of Marketing, Ari Weil, and Forrester Principal Analyst, Heidi Shey on Jan. 17 as they discuss emerging approaches that security teams are leveraging to standardize controls across silos, enhance governance and security posture, and accommodate the business need to share data securely. The webinar kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Today's security leaders are tasked with enabling the business to remain agile. Their remit is increasingly to empower teams to use and share data to drive business growth while maintaining data security. Cloud adoption has led to an explosion in the volume and types of data a business manages. This is forcing CISOs to rapidly address outdated policies and frameworks, and obsolete tooling that focuses on finding attackers versus recognizing and protecting data.

This webinar will explore:

The changing face of business-critical data

How siloed data security and privacy solutions create feature overlap while leaving gaps in data protection

Why automated, intelligent data discovery and classification are foundational for an effective data security strategy

The importance of multidimensional data risk management to account for external and insider risk management

Emerging data security technologies that are addressing the speed, ease, and scale required to manage data security in the cloud era

Register for this webinar at https://www.cyera.io/cyera-webinar-the-changing-face-of-data-security-in-the-cloud-era .

About Cyera

Cyera is reinventing data security. Companies choose Cyera to improve their data security and cyber-resilience, maintain privacy and regulatory compliance, and gain control over their most valuable asset: data. Cyera instantly provides companies with a holistic view of their sensitive data and their security exposure, and delivers automated remediation to reduce their attack surface. Learn more at www.cyera.io , or follow Cyera on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Michelle Baum

Guyer Group

[email protected]

720-339-6483

SOURCE Cyera