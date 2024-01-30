Webinar Offers Finance and Accounting Professionals Insights for Navigating 2024 Regulatory Changes

News provided by

Prophix

30 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the finance and accounting landscape evolves, staying ahead of regulatory reporting and audit changes becomes imperative for organizational success.

To address these challenges, Prophix, a leader in financial performance management, will hold a webinar to equip CFOs, finance leaders and their teams with practical insights and actionable steps to navigating challenges and regulatory changes in 2024.

Key topics include:

  • Effective approaches to efficiency during year-end close processes
  • Optimizing collaborating with auditors
  • Improving data governance to minimize errors and risks of potential fines
  • Managing and maintaining complex rules with tools to simplify processes
  • Trends impacting the accounting and finance landscape, including changes to GAAP, IFRS, ESG, and Pillar Two Global Minimum Tax

Register to attend one or more of the sessions below:

North America | February 15, 2024 | 11AM EST / 4PM GMT
Registration Link: Register here
Speakers:

  • Chris Porter, Director of Product Marketing at Prophix
  • Stephen Lathrop, Managing Director at UHY Consulting, Inc.

Europe & United Kingdom | February 22, 2024 | 1PM CET / 12PM GMT
Registration Link: Register here
Speakers:

  • Alain Delvaux, Senior Director of Sales at Prophix
  • Michiel Van Den Nieuwenhuijzen, Partner at Deloitte

Please note that content will vary slightly based on regulatory reporting requirements and regulations in the region you register for. The information contained in this webinar is for general information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional legal or financial advice. Always seek the advice of a qualified legal and/or accounting professional regarding any issues or questions you may have.  Prophix makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the webinar or the information, products, or services contained in the webinar for any purpose.

For more information, visit www.prophix.com.

About Prophix
Ambitious finance leaders use Prophix to drive progress. By improving the speed and accuracy of decision making, Prophix's Financial Performance Platform elevates the talents of finance teams to do their best work. Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate insights with access to best-in-class AI insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 2,500 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at www.prophix.com.

SOURCE Prophix

Also from this source

Prophix Wraps the Year with New Innovations, Strong Partner Acceleration & Customer Support and Ambitious Plans for 2024

Prophix Wraps the Year with New Innovations, Strong Partner Acceleration & Customer Support and Ambitious Plans for 2024

Prophix, a leading global platform for financial performance management, today announced ongoing expansion of its worldwide cloud customer base, as...
Industry experts to share insights on cash flow strategies for value creation

Industry experts to share insights on cash flow strategies for value creation

With increasing demands for forecast accuracy and frequency, mastering cash flow is essential to boost operating margins, reduce debt, and improve...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.