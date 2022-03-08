Webinar on Acute Care at Home to Feature Leaders from Kaiser Permanente, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Mayo Clinic and The SCAN Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Kaiser Permanente, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Mayo Clinic and The SCAN Foundation will discuss the future of acute care at home during a free, hour-long Permanente Live webinar on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT.

The virtual panel, "The revolution and evolution of acute care at home," is part of The Permanente Federation's Permanente Live programming, which includes webinars, podcasts and live social media chats. Hosted by Stephen Parodi, MD, executive vice president of The Permanente Federation, the series addresses some of health care's most challenging issues.

Physician experts will share how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the possibility — and the necessity — of delivering acute-level care at home, also known as advanced care at home. Facing challenges that include limited hospital capacity and an aging population, the health care industry must look for innovative, sustainable ways to deliver safe, high-quality and equitable care, now and in the future. While the growth of hospital-at-home programs offers opportunities, questions remain about the role of care teams, equity and accessibility, and taking such programs to scale in the future.

What: Attendees will learn about the evolution of advanced-care-at-home programs and their potential to change the future of health care, including:

How hospital-at-home programs work and their potential to scale; and how they foster person-centered care and the preferences of patients.

The evolution of care team roles and creation of future career paths.

Challenges related to access, social health and equitable care.

Policy issues that facilitate or hinder advanced care at home.

When: Tuesday, March 15, 10 to 11 a.m. PDT/1 to 2 p.m. EDT

Where: REGISTER to attend this virtual event.

Who: Panel speakers include:

Mary Giswold , MD, chief operating officer, Northwest Permanente

chief operating officer, Northwest Permanente David Levine , MD, medical director for strategy and innovation, Brigham and Women's Hospital

medical director for strategy and innovation, Brigham and Women's Hospital Michael Maniaci , MD, enterprise physician lead and medical director, Advanced Care at Home, Mayo Clinic

enterprise physician lead and medical director, Advanced Care at Home, Mayo Clinic Sarita Mohanty , MD, MPH, president and CEO, The SCAN Foundation

president and CEO, The SCAN Foundation Stephen Parodi , MD (moderator), executive vice president of External Affairs, Communications and Brand, The Permanente Federation; and associate executive director, The Permanente Medical Group

Follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #PLCareAtHome.

To learn more about The Permanente Federation, visit permanente.org/the-permanente-federation.

About Permanente Medical Groups

The 8 Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine, care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led, to more than 12.5 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in 8 states (California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington), as well as the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the 8 Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming care delivery.

