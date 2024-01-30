WebMD Health Services Awarded Three-Year NCQA Accreditation for Population Health Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Services, the leading provider of well-being services and solutions to help employers, health plans and government organizations improve the well-being of their employees and member populations, today announced it has received a three-year Population Health Program Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for all five of its clinical evidence-based condition management programs. These programs include services, tools and content for coronary artery disease, heart failure, asthma, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. NCQA awards the status of Accredited–3 years to organizations that demonstrate strong performance of the functions outlined in the standards for Population Health Program Accreditation.

"The Population Health Program Accreditation is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to meeting industry-leading standards for following best practices and the importance we place in the programs that we provide to our clients and participants to improve overall health and well-being," said Jennifer Dressler, WebMD Health Services Director of Clinical Services. "Achieving NCQA accreditation is a testament to the quality work WebMD does each day and instantly provides credibility and value for our clients to improve those at risk to improve their overall health outcomes. We are proud to partner with NCQA for our accreditation needs."

NCQA's Population Health Program Accreditation requirements ensure that organizations align their operations with population health management best practices, improving the management of individuals with complex needs and adding efficiency. NCQA's Population Health Program Accreditation standards are purposely set high to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality and intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement.

NCQA awarded WebMD Health Services a 3-year accreditation demonstrating our strong performance in the functions outlined in the Population Health Program focus areas to ensure high quality in the following areas:

  • Data integration
  • Population assessment
  • Population segmentation
  • Targeted interventions
  • Practitioner support
  • Measurement and quality improvement

"The Population Health Management programs moves us in greater alignment with the increased focus on person-centered population health management," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization's highest level of commitment to improving the quality of care that meets people's needs."

For more information on WebMD Health Services NCQA accreditations, certifications and distinctions, please visit the NCQA website here.

About WebMD Health Services
WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 25 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com

About WebMD Health Corp.
WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands
Internet Brands®, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif, is a fully integrated online media and software services company focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's properties and platforms include the WebMD, Medscape, and Henry Schein ONE networks, which are the global leaders in their markets; Nolo, Avvo, and Martindale, which form the largest consumer information provider in the legal market; and CarsDirect, Fodor's Travel, and many others which are leaders in their key verticals such as auto, travel, and home.

Internet Brands' award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter@ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

