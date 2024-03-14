WebMD Health Services Announces Strategic Partnership with Verily's Onduo to Enhance Employee Health and Well-Being

PORTLAND, Ore., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Services today announced a new partnership with Onduo, a virtual care management solution from Verily, an Alphabet precision health technology company. Onduo helps individuals living with chronic conditions, offering support for type 1 and type 2 diabetes, hypertension, healthy weight, and prediabetes. This partnership addresses members' needs by combining cutting-edge technology with comprehensive health and well-being solutions.

WebMD Health Services will integrate Onduo's virtual care solution into WebMD ONE, a comprehensive health and well-being platform, providing a seamless experience for users. Together, participants will receive ongoing care support from a collaborative care team of Onduo health coaches, educators, registered dietitians, pharmacists and telemedicine physicians.

"Onduo's care management programs complement WebMD's well-being programs and health coaching services, stepping in with timely support to promote care coordination between the member, Onduo Care Team and the member's primary or specialty care provider," said Bruce Foyt, WebMD Health Services Vice President, partnerships. "This partnership marks a significant step forward in redefining the future of employee well-being. By combining the strengths of WebMD and Verily, employers and health plans can offer a holistic, technology-driven solution focused on improving the management of chronic conditions to enhance overall health and productivity."

A peer-reviewed, 4-month study of Onduo for type 2 diabetes with chronic care model use showed significant glycemic improvements, and comorbidity biomarkers, such as systolic blood pressure, total cholesterol and weight1. The study also showed improved diabetes self-care and understanding of its impact on glucose levels for participants, which Onduo and WebMD will aim to accomplish through this partnership.

"Onduo's solution focuses on building a relationship with each participant because we are asking to be part of people's lives, to share health information that can affect real change," said Vindell Washington, Verily's Chief Clinical Officer and Director of Verily's Center of Excellence for Health Equity. "We use that data in real time, to create feedback loops with members, learning about their needs and preferences, so we can guide them to what they need, when they need it. Together with WebMD, we aim to help members proactively manage their health and well-being, ultimately improving their quality of life."

It is estimated that 38 million—or 1 in 10—Americans have diabetes and about 90–95% of them have type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and one in five people is at risk of developing this chronic condition. While there has been progress made to help patients manage symptoms, many people struggle with the daily challenge of managing blood sugar levels and the dangers of long-term health complications. Through this partnership with Onduo, WebMD is expanding how we support members with complex care needs beyond condition management, health coaching and digital programs to include access to devices and telemedicine.

