WebPT Appoints Carson Ure as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Financial Leadership

New CFO to drive financial planning and operational excellence in support of WebPT's mission

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform designed to help practices power efficiency, grow revenue, and manage every aspect of their practice, today announces the appointment of Carson Ure as its new chief financial officer. Ure has been with WebPT since December 2023 and previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance.

"Having Carson step into the role of CFO is a natural next step given his deep understanding of WebPT, our teams, and our mission to empower rehab therapy providers," said Andrea Facini, CEO at WebPT. "His commitment to our vision, combined with his strategic financial leadership, ensures we can continue to innovate, grow, and deliver meaningful impact for our Members and the broader therapy community."

Ure holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the United States Air Force Academy. Prior to joining WebPT, Ure held senior finance roles at solo.io and Kyruus Health and began his career in technology investment banking at J.P. Morgan.

"Over the past two years, I've seen firsthand the incredible talent, dedication, and passion of our teams, and I'm excited to continue supporting them in this expanded capacity as CFO," said Ure. "My focus will be on strengthening our financial strategy, enhancing operational efficiency, and enabling investments that directly benefit our Members. At WebPT, every decision we make is aimed at helping rehab therapy providers succeed, and I'm committed to ensuring our growth and innovation continue to deliver meaningful value to the Members we serve."

As CFO, Ure will oversee WebPT's financial strategy, operations, and planning, working closely with the senior leadership team to advance the company's growth initiatives and deliver sustainable value to Members.

To learn more about WebPT or explore career opportunities, visit www.webpt.com .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform, offering innovative solutions that help providers optimize operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business success. WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most trusted and reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com .

SOURCE WebPT