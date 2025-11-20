WebPT Releases 2025 State of Rehab Therapy Report, Pointing to a Pivotal Year for Innovation and Operational Change

Survey data reveals high documentation burden, misalignment between leaders and

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform designed to help practices power efficiency, grow revenue, and manage every aspect of their practice, today announces the release of its 2025 State of Rehab Therapy (SORT) report. For the ninth consecutive year, the report offers one of the most comprehensive views into the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry. The 2025 findings reveal a profession still strained by burnout, shifting payer strategies, and operational friction. They also highlight the need for change through technology, expanded services, and more flexible revenue strategies.

The 2025 SORT report covers demographics, operations, financials, technology, staffing, and compensation. This year's report underscores the accelerating role of artificial intelligence, connected workflows, and diversified payment models in shaping the next decade of care.

"The 2025 report makes it clear that, while the demand for rehab therapy continues to grow, the pressures facing clinicians and practice leaders are intensifying," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, co-founder and chief clinical officer of WebPT. "Declining reimbursement, administrative overload, and the cost of PT education leading to sky-rocketing student debt are testing the resilience of the profession. At the same time, new technology and AI present real opportunities to reduce friction, strengthen patient care, and redesign the practice experience for the better. What the industry does now matters."

One of the most striking findings is the clear disconnect between leaders and their teams, a misalignment that contributes to retention issues, performance gaps, and long-term instability. For example, owners and managers often miss what truly motivates providers.

More than two-thirds of providers cited the work itself as their top motivator, yet leadership underestimated its importance by 46%. Similarly, leaders undervalue how motivating responsibility can be, with providers ranking it much higher. The result? A 25% gap. Among front office staff, the biggest disconnect was around responsibility as well; staff reported it as highly motivating, but owners failed to recognize its impact. While providers and staff pointed to bureaucracy and poor working conditions as key demotivators, owners tended to overemphasize salary as the primary concern.

Other key findings from the 2025 report include:

Burnout Persists as Providers Face Growing Administrative Load: Providers at clinics of all sizes continue to report documentation burden, workflow friction, and increasing levels of bureaucratic complexity, especially as organizations scale. In larger practices, providers were the most likely to consider leaving the profession and reported the highest concerns related to administrative overload and productivity expectations.

Providers at clinics of all sizes continue to report documentation burden, workflow friction, and increasing levels of bureaucratic complexity, especially as organizations scale. In larger practices, providers were the most likely to consider leaving the profession and reported the highest concerns related to administrative overload and productivity expectations. Reimbursement Declines Continue to Pressure Practices: Smaller practices are among the most aggressive in going out-of-network with low-paying insurers, while larger clinics tend to stay in-network and are expanding services and exploring alternative payment models.

Smaller practices are among the most aggressive in going out-of-network with low-paying insurers, while larger clinics tend to stay in-network and are expanding services and exploring alternative payment models. Technology/AI Adoption Is Increasing: Across all organizations, AI is viewed as a key opportunity to reduce friction. Respondents see technology as a way to simplify operations and reduce administrative burden. Owners express a strong interest in AI support for documentation, billing accuracy, compliance checks, and front desk workflows. Providers see substantial value in AI-assisted note-taking, visit summaries, compliance checks, and clinical Q&A. Billers identify AI as a promising tool for coding accuracy and reducing denials. Front office teams are increasingly open to AI to optimize scheduling, identify outdated insurance plans, and support patient communication.

Across all organizations, AI is viewed as a key opportunity to reduce friction. Respondents see technology as a way to simplify operations and reduce administrative burden. Patient Experience and Retention Vary Widely by Clinic Size: Small practices continue to rate patient retention and experience higher than larger practices, citing closer relationships and more consistent one-on-one attention. Providers in larger organizations report more bureaucracy, a more impersonal setting, and greater workloads, and are less likely to rate their practice as providing a best-in-class patient experience

