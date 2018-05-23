Webroot Announces Seventeenth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Business Growth

In the consumer segment, Webroot grew by 7 percent year over year, which is over 4.5 times the pace of worldwide security spending in the consumer security software segment. According to Gartner's Forecast: Information Security, Worldwide, 2015-2021, 4Q17 Update report published February 2018 and authored by Ruggero Contu et al, that pace is estimated at 1.5 percent CAGR 2016-2021

Key Q3 2018 Highlights:

Webroot Growth

Webroot added more than 1,100 managed service providers (MSPs) in Q3, bringing its total number of MSP partners to over 12,000.

The company increased the number of businesses it protects by 27,500 this quarter. In total, Webroot protects nearly 300,000 businesses worldwide.

Webroot expanded its SecureAnywhere DNS Protection solution to include Guest WiFi protection. This service enforces domain-layer security and content filtering to protect browsing over WiFi from malware, data theft, redirection, and other common DNS-based attacks.

Webroot appointed Drew Thomas to the role of Vice President, Corporate Development. Thomas is responsible for leading Webroot's corporate partnership and acquisition strategy, and managing the company's business intelligence team.

Partner News

Webroot and LogRhythm released a new fulfillment option for LogRhythm next-gen SIEM customers, allowing LogRhythm customers to quickly enhance their SIEM with real-time Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence for comprehensive threat visibility and next generation security analytics.

Pax8, the leading value-added cloud distributor, announced a partnership with Webroot to offer Webroot SecureAnywhere® Business Endpoint Protection, SecureAnywhere® DNS Protection, and Webroot® Security Awareness Training.

Cybersecurity Research Findings

Webroot revealed the results from the 2018 edition of its annual threat report, which demonstrated attackers are constantly trying new ways to circumvent established defenses. The report found that attacks such as cryptojacking are gaining traction, with more than 5,000 websites compromised since September 2017 . Additionally, the report found that Windows 10 is almost twice as safe as Windows 7.

. Additionally, the report found that Windows 10 is almost twice as safe as Windows 7. In response to the massive data breaches that continue to affect millions of Americans, the company surveyed more than 2,000 US-based home users about their cybersecurity knowledge and practices. The survey revealed that while users of all ages are well aware of some risks, such as not clicking links in messages from unknown senders, there are still gaps in their awareness, mostly around ransomware.

Industry Accolades

Webroot was recognized as a "Trail Blazer" in the Radicati Group's APT Protection Market Quadrant Report, 2018. The report identifies the development of strategy and technology in regard to the detection, prevention, and possible remediation of zero-day threats and persistent malicious attacks.

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named Charlie Tomeo , VP of worldwide business sales at Webroot, to its list of 2018 Channel Chiefs, as well as being ranked among the top 50 most influential channel chiefs in the industry.

, VP of worldwide business sales at Webroot, to its list of 2018 Channel Chiefs, as well as being ranked among the top 50 most influential channel chiefs in the industry. Webroot was named a strategic vendor at the 2018 Continuum European Partner Day for being the leader in security over the past year.

Key Quote:

Mike Potts, CEO of Webroot

"Quarter after quarter, we continue to grow and become a more profitable company with expansions, new hires, and recognition from the industry. This momentum further demonstrates our commitment to providing leading endpoint security, network security, and threat intelligence solutions. We are pleased with our success to date in the 2018 fiscal year and anticipate continued growth next quarter."

About Webroot

Webroot was the first to harness the cloud and artificial intelligence to protect businesses and individuals against cyber threats. We provide the number one security solution for managed service providers and small businesses, who rely on Webroot for endpoint protection, network protection, and security awareness training. Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence Services are used by market leading companies like Cisco, F5 Networks, Citrix, Aruba, Palo Alto Networks, A10 Networks, and more. Leveraging the power of machine learning to protect millions of businesses and individuals, Webroot secures the connected world. Headquartered in Colorado, Webroot operates globally across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover Smarter Cybersecurity® solutions at webroot.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webroot-announces-seventeenth-consecutive-quarter-of-double-digit-business-growth-300652567.html

SOURCE Webroot

Related Links

http://www.webroot.com

