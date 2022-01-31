Website Builders: Comprehensive Industry Analytics & Trajectory to 2026 Featuring Profiles of 292 Competitors

Jan 31, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Website Builders - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Website Builders Market to Reach US$2.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising need for online web-portals among enterprises. With the proliferation of online portals for business, there is a need for website builder tools that can help build and set up a website in less time. Website builders offer drag-and-drop editors that make it quick and easy to build brochure websites, small and medium business websites, and e-commerce websites.
The expanding e-commerce industry has spurred the usage of website builders. The market is also benefitting from the increasing availability of internet globally and the rising use of smartphones. Technological developments are enabling website builder companies to create innovative and advanced web builder platforms and tools, which is auguring well for the market. The COVID-19 crisis proved to be beneficial for the market, as individuals and businesses increasingly focused on online platforms.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Website Builders estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43% share of the global Website Builders market. Given the large number of people browsing the web, there is growing importance of mobile compatibility for any website. Website builders ensure that mobile compatibility feature is integrated automatically, enabling users to view mobile website version.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $542.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $390.6 Million by 2026
The Website Builders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$542.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$390.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$421.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe lead the market, encouraged by the rising adoption of online web builder software, in addition to the growing preference for customized services among small scale enterprises. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a market with strong growth owing to the expanding e-commerce market, particularly in China and India.
Select Competitors (Total 292 Featured)
- BaseKit Platform Ltd.
- Bigcommerce
- Camilyo
- Duda
- Ecwid
- Ehost Web Services
- GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC.
- Homestead Technologies Inc.
- iBuiltT Ltd.
- Jimdo
- Mono Solutions A.p.S.
- Qfuse
- Web.com Group, Inc.
- Webflow, Inc.
- Wix.com
- WordPress.com
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Pandemic Transforms the Web Development Industry
- Impact of the Pandemic on Web Builders Market
- How Web Builders Deal With the COVID-19 Threat
- Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy
- Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales
- An Introduction to Web Builders
- Factors to Consider While Selecting a Website Builder
- Key Features of Website Builder
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Need for Online Portals for Business Activities Presents Major Opportunities for Website Builders Market
- Rising Demand for Web Design During COVID-19
- In the Current Digital Era, Strong Website Holds Importance for Business Success
- Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for Customized Websites
- Evolving Trends in Website Building Influence Market Prospects
- Responsive Website Development: Ensuring Standard Site Appearance Across Devices
- Content Management System (CMS): An Alternative Option to Hosted Website Development
- Keeping up with Evolving Website Designs
- Changes in Online Marketing Influence Web Building Process
- Spurt in DIY Website Builders & SSDs
- Rise of Progressive Web Apps
- Rising Importance of Cybersecurity and GDPR
- A Review of the Latest Trends Influencing Web Design
- Top Technology Developments Poised to Transform the Web Development Market
- Leading Web App Development Frameworks
- Expanding E-Commerce Sector Boosts Prospects in Web Builders Market
- Increasing Internet Penetration: A Key Factor Influencing Market Outlook
- Rising Smartphone Penetration Spurs Need for Mobile Website Builders
- Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth
- Rising Important of Internet in Education Sector and Need for Creative Educational Websites Drives Market Growth
- Closure of Educational Institutions Due to the Pandemic Prompt Boom in e-Learning
- Healthcare Industry: Growing Relevance of Websites Drive Market Growth
- Small and Medium Businesses Emerge as Important Clients for Website Builders
- Role of Effective Website Design Provides Help to Small Businesses during Pandemic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 292
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jam3jh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article