Website Migration Case Study Examines Key Factors Identified During a 700-Page Site Transition

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, a digital agency focused on strategy, web development, and digital performance, has published a new website migration case study detailing the technical execution of a 700-page website transition. The article documents how structured planning and phased implementation were applied during a complex migration involving content preservation, CMS restructuring, and post-launch monitoring.

Large-scale website migrations often involve operational risks related to indexing continuity, content loss, and performance variability. The case study outlines how these factors were addressed during the migration process using documented technical controls.

Seven Website Migration Factors Documented in the Case Study

The article identifies seven technical and operational areas reviewed during the migration process, based on the documented project scope:

Pre-migration site auditing to map existing URLs and performance benchmarks Content and metadata preservation to support search engine continuity Redirect strategy planning to reduce indexing disruptions CMS configuration alignment with legacy site architecture Quality assurance testing across devices and browsers Post-launch monitoring to identify crawl or performance anomalies Ongoing optimization following migration completion

These areas are presented using documented actions and observed outcomes rather than predictive or advisory claims.

Post-Launch Monitoring and Performance Review

Following launch, the article notes that ongoing monitoring was conducted to review crawl activity, indexing behavior, and performance indicators. This post-migration phase focused on identifying anomalies and validating that redirected URLs and retained content were being processed as expected.

Google Search Central documentation is referenced in the article to contextualize why structured redirects and content parity are commonly cited considerations during website migrations.

Observations from the Migration Process

"Website migrations involve multiple interdependent technical variables that need to be reviewed before, during, and after launch," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This case study documents how structured execution was applied across each phase of the migration."

