Website Sessions Increased by 648% Following Strategic Web Design and UX Redesign Initiative

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has released a new case study highlighting significant engagement gains following a strategic website redesign for AutogenAI, an AI-driven technology platform. The case study demonstrates how structured web design, SEO foundations, and clear navigation can support rapid performance improvements following a platform relaunch.

The AutogenAI Case Study details Digital Silk's work with AutogenAI, which launched a redesigned website on December 16, 2024. The engagement focused on rebuilding the site's information architecture, improving usability, and establishing a stronger SEO foundation to support discoverability and user engagement during the platform's growth phase.

Building a Web Experience for Clarity and Scale

AutogenAI required a website capable of clearly communicating its AI-driven capabilities while supporting increased traffic and user exploration. Digital Silk's approach centered on modern web design principles, simplified navigation, and targeted content structure designed to guide users efficiently through key product and platform information.

The redesigned website was supported by SEO-focused architecture to strengthen organic and referral traffic following launch.

Measured Performance Outcomes Identified in the Case Study

According to performance data referenced in the case study, the redesigned website delivered the following outcomes within the first three months after launch:

Website sessions increased by 648%, driven by the new design and improved SEO foundation supporting organic and referral traffic. Session engagement increased by 299%, as clearer navigation and targeted content encouraged longer exploration. Views per active user increased by 13%, reflecting improved site structure and content accessibility.

These metrics illustrate how strategic web design decisions can influence early-stage engagement and traffic performance following a platform relaunch.

Why Web Design Matters for AI and Technology Platforms

For AI and technology companies, websites often serve as the primary channel for educating users and communicating complex offerings. The AutogenAI case study highlights how aligning web design, UX, and SEO fundamentals can support engagement and scalability during periods of rapid growth.

The full AutogenAI case study is available on Digital Silk's website. Organizations exploring web design strategies aimed at improving engagement and performance can request a quote through Digital Silk's website.

