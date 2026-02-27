Webster First Introduces 5% APY Checking Account with Minimal Requirements

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster First Federal Credit Union launched First Rate Checking, one of the most competitive checking accounts in Massachusetts, currently featuring a 5.00% annual percentage yield (APY)* on the first $1,000 in the account. This highly competitive rate allows members to earn more on their everyday balances compared to typical checking accounts, while keeping qualifying requirements simple.

Unlike other high-yield checking accounts, typically with specific debit card transactions and/or direct deposit minimum requirements to earn a higher rate, however First Rate Checking just requires direct deposit enrollment and electronic statements. Positioning the account as one of the most member-friendly options available for consumers seeking competitive returns on their everyday banking.

"The goal of Webster First is to provide an exceptional banking experience for our members and we believe the enhancements made to First Rate Checking do just that. The result is a checking account that our members love, rewarding them by meeting simple requirements, and granting earlier access to their paychecks. Within the first 90 days of launch, over 450 new checking accounts were opened with overwhelmingly positive feedback from members." - John Cournoyer, CMO

The account is also fully insured, with up to $250,000 protected by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and additional amounts covered by Massachusetts Credit Union Share Insurance Corporation (MSIC). Members gain access to more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the CO-OP network, ensuring convenient cash access wherever they are.

This recent update follows recognition for outstanding service, including honors from The Official Community's Choice Awards and Newsweek, reflecting a continued commitment to providing members with innovative and trusted banking solutions.

Webster First continues to prioritize member value through innovative product development that balances competitive returns with practical accessibility. The institution remains committed to expanding its suite of member-focused financial solutions.

About Webster First Federal Credit Union

Webster First is a member-focused financial institution dedicated to providing accessible banking solutions that deliver real value. With a focus on outstanding service and comprehensive financial solutions, the credit union offers a variety of personal and business banking products, including checking accounts, mortgages, and commercial loans. Webster First is dedicated to member satisfaction and community support.

*APY = Annual Percentage Yield. Compounds daily. All rates subject to change without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings for accounts where fees apply. Minimum daily balance in your account each day to obtain the disclosed annual percentage yield. Minimum balance required to open this account is $5.00. This is a tiered rate account. The following tiers apply: Tier 1 Balances of $1,000.01 and above, Tier 2 Balances from $0.01 to $1,000.00. If account requirements are met, the higher dividend rate and APY will be paid only on the portion of the daily balance that falls within Tier 2. Balances in Tier 1 will always earn the Tier 1 rate and APY. If account requirements are not met for a statement cycle, all balances (both tiers) will earn dividends at the Tier 1 dividend rate and APY. Account requirements are: At least one (1) direct deposit into this account per statement cycle; and Enrollment in eStatements. Membership in Webster First Federal Credit Union is required to open and maintain this account. Insured by NCUA. Member MSIC

