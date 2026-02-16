Webster First Federal Credit Union Achieves Top Rankings in 2025

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster First Federal Credit Union has been recognized as a leader in Massachusetts lending, earning multiple top positions in Banker & Tradesman's "Top Lenders of 2025" rankings. These achievements highlight the institution's strong contributions to both commercial and multi-family lending statewide.

2025 Rankings Highlights

#1 in Number of Commercial Loans

31 commercial loans closed

#1 in Multi-Family Lending – Dollar Volume

$37,141,050 in multi-family loans

#1 in Multi-Family Lending – Number of Loans

22 multi-family loans closed

#2 in Commercial Lending – Dollar Volume

$45,544,150 funded

#4 in Non-Purchase Consumer Loans – Dollar Volume

$67,264,864 in HELOCs and refinances

#8 in Non-Purchase Consumer Loans – Number of Loans

205 non-purchase transactions processed

Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, Bryan Regele, credited the lending team and leadership with the institution's ongoing success:

"These achievements reflect the support of our leadership, the collaboration of our team, and a shared commitment to serving our members with practical, thoughtful solutions. We look forward to continuing this work and strengthening the value we provide to our members and the communities we serve."

Webster First's recognition comes as the credit union continues to expand its services and support for local businesses and homeowners. The institution's consistent performance across a range of lending categories demonstrates its reliability and unwavering commitment to meeting the financial needs of its members.

About Webster First Federal Credit Union

Webster First is a member-owned financial institution serving communities across Massachusetts. With a focus on outstanding service and comprehensive financial solutions, the credit union offers a variety of personal and business banking products, including checking accounts, mortgages, and commercial loans. Webster First is dedicated to member satisfaction and community support.

