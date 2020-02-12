Webster Promotes Jason Soto to Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer

"Jason has demonstrated outstanding leadership capabilities and sound credit judgment, strengthening and expanding our credit risk management capabilities, in support of the bank's strategic priorities," said President and CEO John R. Ciulla.

Soto joined Webster in 2015 as senior credit executive, supporting the Middle Market Banking and Sponsor & Specialty Finance Groups, following a long and distinguished career in credit risk management at GE Capital.

A resident of Wayland, Massachusetts, Soto received his bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Active in his community, he lends his leadership skills to the board of Families First, a Watertown, Mass.-based nonprofit focused on early childhood parent education. He also has volunteered with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, and as a local elementary school mentor.

***

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $30.4 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610 Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318 acferreira@websterbank.com tmangan@websterbank.com

SOURCE Webster Bank