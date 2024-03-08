WEBUILD Energiesparmesse 2024: Beny Showcases the Latest Home and Solar Energy Solutions

VIENNA, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent WEBUILD Energiesparmesse 2024 exhibition, Beny, with its outstanding technical prowess and innovative capabilities, presented a series of industry-leading solutions to participants. Particularly noteworthy were their innovations in smart home energy management and direct current (DC) transmission and distribution solutions for photovoltaic power plants, capturing widespread attention.

To meet the rising demands for energy management, Beny introduced the Smart Home Energy Management Solution. This system is designed for integration with homes equipped with solar power systems. The BEMS device measures real-time energy generation from solar systems and controls the power of connected loads through BEMC devices, such as heaters and heat pumps. Users can manage energy consumption by setting various energy modes. For instance, in the Home Priority mode, the system dynamically adjusts other power-consuming devices to prioritize household electricity consumption. The system is also seamlessly integrated with the EV charger by instantaneously enhancing the charging power to utilize the surplus generated energy.

Beny's showcased solution for PV power plant DC transmission and distribution focuses on addressing urgent safety needs, which integrating various products and advanced monitoring technologies. It includes products like surge protectors that effectively prevent voltage surge hazards, DC circuit breakers providing overload and short-circuit protection, and rapid shutdown devices and isolator switches ensuring system and personnel safety. These products not only meet industry high standards but have also been certified through authoritative industry testing. The monitoring system can monitor the safety status of key points in the power plant in real-time, issuing timely warnings and handling abnormal situations to enhance safety and reliability.

At the exhibition, Beny's booth attracted considerable attention from numerous attendees. Visitors personally experienced innovative solutions, gaining a profound understanding of Beny's leading position in the solar energy market. Beny states that in the future, it will continue to invest in research and development, introducing more intelligent and reliable solutions to meet the growing market demands. The company will strive to collaborate with more partners to strengthen its presence in the international market and collectively advance technological progress and sustainable development.

For more information, visit www.beny.com or contact: [email protected].