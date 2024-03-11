Webull Announces Expansion into Futures and Commodities Trading

Leading mobile brokerage offers new products that provide portfolio diversification for customers

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull , a leading low-cost trading platform, today announced the expansion of its product offerings, adding futures and commodities trading, which gives customers an opportunity to further diversify their portfolios. Futures trading will provide Webull users with a platform to participate in the futures market by enabling them to speculate on the directional/price move instead of owning the underlying asset.

Futures trading empowers Webull customers to take their investment strategies to the next level by diversifying their portfolios and managing risk. It also provides users with access to a wide range of global markets, allowing them to participate and effectively deploy leverage in their investment strategies as they can speculate on major economic events and assets. Webull customers will also gain exposure to various asset classes, such as commodities, currencies and indices, as well as tools to better understand these investments.

"By introducing futures trading, we are extending Webull's legacy of democratizing access to advanced financial products that are typically reserved for institutional investors," said Anthony Denier, Group President at Webull. "At Webull, we aim to provide diversified portfolio options and access to coveted products that exemplify commitment to our customer's financial success in the dynamic world of trading and investment. We are excited about our expansion into futures trading and will continue to provide innovative, advanced, and cost-effective products to our valued customers."

The product will initially focus on futures outrights in a select group of highly liquid futures markets, complemented by some of the most common order types like market, limit, stop market and stop-limit orders.

"Webull's expansion into futures provides users with a cost-effective solution to a derivatives product that has been traditionally difficult to access, further establishing the company as a leader in retail investing," said Arianne Adams, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Derivatives at Webull. "Understanding the significance of using futures is beneficial to all investors looking to diversify their portfolios, and Webull is proud to not only offer this opportunity, but also educational tools and resources for those unfamiliar with this market."

Webull customers who are interested in utilizing futures, but are not familiar with the product, can utilize a full suite of educational material and advanced tools and analytics. This offering is currently available in the US with plans to expand globally in the future.

For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com .

About Webull

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC