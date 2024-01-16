Webull Announces Partnership with TradingView

Leading mobile brokerage now offers advanced charting platform and social network for traders.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull , a leading commission-free trading platform, today announced a partnership with TradingView , a charting platform and social network for traders and investors. The collaboration will provide Webull users with platform solutions that will enrich their experience and bring TradingView's millions of users into the Webull ecosystem.

Since its inception, Webull has provided users with a suite of trading and educational tools that have enabled users to quickly execute commission-free trades. Its new partnership with TradingView expands on these existing offerings to provide more charts, research and analytical capabilities for professional and retail investors. Webull users will also be able to take part in the larger TradingView community, utilize state-of-the-art visual analytics tools, and place trades directly from their charting platform.

"Webull is dedicated to continued advancements that improve the retail trading ecosystem," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "Partnering with TradingView brings the entire investing journey to one place and eliminates outdated and slow charting tools and customizations. We look forward to working with TradingView to provide a more informed trading experience for users."

"Markets move quickly in our current economic environment, and up-to-date visualizations of multi-asset markets are critical in the everyday investor experience," said Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView. "We look forward to working with Webull and combining all key trading features into one interface to ensure optimized and informed decision-making for Webull's global traders."

This offering is currently available in the US and is free of charge for Webull users. Prominent traders can access paid plans with advanced capabilities.

For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com .

About Webull

Brokerage services offered through Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered by Webull Advisors LLC ("Webull Advisors"), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. Webull Financial and Webull Advisors are affiliates. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Neither entity guarantees profits or protection from losses.

About TradingView

TradingView is the world's leading charting platform and a vibrant investment community used by over 50 million traders worldwide. Being the top destination for retail investors, TradingView empowers its users with 90+ drawing tools, 100+ in-built technical indicators, and a comprehensive analytical suite for informed trading decisions. Supercharged by the latest technologies across browser, desktop, and mobile apps, TradingView is a unique space where market enthusiasts can chart, chat and trade in one place.

