Webull Unveils Vega, the Next Evolution of Its AI-Powered Decision Partner

Upgraded tool leverages AI to transform complex market data into actionable insights and provides personalized portfolio analysis to help investors make more informed, confident decisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today introduced Vega, the next evolution of its AI-powered decision partner, with added features to enhance the investing experience. Vega delivers real-time, personalized insights and analysis for investors, helping them better navigate the complexities of modern trading.

Named after one of the brightest stars in the northern sky, Vega is a true decision partner and built to evolve alongside each investor. Going beyond surface-level stock analysis, Vega's bespoke offering dives deeper into why market movements matter for each investor's specific circumstance and outlines clear, actionable insights.

"The amount of information available to investors today is both a strength and a challenge," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "With Vega, we're helping traders navigate that landscape with greater clarity and confidence. By bringing news, earnings, and technical data together in one place, Vega delivers a more focused, intuitive experience that helps investors at every level make smarter, faster decisions."

Vega's key features include:

Options Statistics Insights: a feature that pinpoints outliers in the options chain and translates them into actionable opportunities, showcasing the platform's unmatched market intelligence.

a feature that pinpoints outliers in the options chain and translates them into actionable opportunities, showcasing the platform's unmatched market intelligence. Data Summary: Provides in-depth, contextual analysis of market data in one unified platform, helping users make confident decisions without switching between tools.

Provides in-depth, contextual analysis of market data in one unified platform, helping users make confident decisions without switching between tools. Portfolio Review : Evaluates portfolios against investor behavior to highlight misalignments between goals and actions, guiding smarter strategy adjustments.

Evaluates portfolios against investor behavior to highlight misalignments between goals and actions, guiding smarter strategy adjustments. Plain-Language Orders : Enables clients to place trades easily through natural voice commands, displaying live interpreted details before confirmation to ensure accurate analysis, transparency, and client confidence.

: Enables clients to place trades easily through natural voice commands, displaying live interpreted details before confirmation to ensure accurate analysis, transparency, and client confidence. Vega Insights: Delivers real-time, personalized analysis and alerts based on each client's watchlists and portfolios.

Built for both new and experienced investors, Vega offers streamlined guidance for newcomers while providing the depth and precision seasoned investors need to navigate complex strategies. Available at no cost to users, Vega makes powerful investing intelligence accessible to everyone, reinforcing Webull's vision of democratizing markets. This feature is available exclusively to Webull's U.S. customers.

