Webull Adds Doge, Solana, and More Crypto Futures Through Ongoing Partnership with Coinbase Derivatives

Dogecoin, Nano XRP, Nano Solana and more are now available on the Webull platform



NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced the expansion of its crypto futures offering through an ongoing partnership with Coinbase Derivatives, LLC (Coinbase Derivatives), a futures exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull users in the U.S. will be able to trade futures contracts for Dogecoin (DOGE), Nano XRP, Nano Solana, Litecoin (LTC), XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL).

Webull launched futures and commodities trading in March of 2024, which expanded access to futures markets and granted users the ability to further diversify their portfolios and manage risks more effectively. Through its strategic partnership with Coinbase Derivatives, Webull combined its advanced trading tools with Coinbase's crypto futures offerings, bringing a broader product lineup to its users.

"Webull users are always looking for smart ways to diversify and manage risk, especially in markets that move as quickly as crypto," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "By continuing to build on our partnership with Coinbase Derivatives, we are able to deliver more opportunities for our customers to invest with confidence while providing them with the tools to navigate the evolving digital asset landscape."



"It's been amazing to see Webull's futures business grow with Coinbase Derivatives," said Boris Ilyevsky, Head of Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. "As we continue to expand our product suite and report record volumes and open interest in futures on major crypto assets as well as Alts, I am thrilled to see our partners at Webull Financial expand access to the crypto economy by offering more Coinbase Derivatives listed futures to their clients."

Since smaller-size contracts require much less margin upfront to open a new position, this offering enables Webull users to choose contracts and upfront commitments that align with their investing goals. Coinbase Derivatives follows a 23-hours-a-day, 6-days-a-week, trading structure. Real-time market data provided by Coinbase Derivatives is free of charge and available to Webull users on the platform.

Webull is among the first retail brokerages to offer users access to more than one commodities exchange and continues to build on its advanced futures offering. To trade crypto futures, Webull users must open and fund a Futures account.

For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com .

###

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial") is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. Event contract trading is highly speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. Webull asks customers to carefully consider all risks associated with an investment in an Event Contract, including without limitation the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with a financial professional and any other advisors that you deem appropriate before investing in any Event Contract. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

