Wed Society® Reaches 30 Franchise Markets in Just 27 Months

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society®, America's leading wedding media franchise, today announced it has awarded its 30th franchise market—just 27 months after launching its franchise offering in October 2023.

With locations now spanning 19 states, Wed Society is rapidly building a coast-to-coast footprint for hyper-local wedding planning and vendor discovery.

"Achieving a 30-market footprint in just over two years puts Wed Society firmly among the most dynamic emerging franchise brands in America," said David Lewis, chief growth officer of Wed Society. "What's driving that growth is talented local ownership—entrepreneurs who are embedded in their local communities and leveraging our proprietary platform to consistently connect couples planning their wedding with the strongest vendors in their market. That combination of local expertise and national brand support is what's fueling our growth."

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Wed Society awarded new franchise markets across New Jersey , Nebraska, Virginia, and Georgia, in addition to another recent new market in St. Louis, Missouri , strengthening the brand's presence in the Northeast, South, and Midwest and bringing total awarded locations to 30.

Founded in 2007 and franchised since 2023, Wed Society has redefined the wedding planning landscape by connecting engaged couples with trusted, curated local vendors through a multi-channel platform spanning social, digital, print, and in-person events.

"One-size-fits-all national wedding brands weren't built to serve the nuances of local markets," said Ashley Bowen Murphy, co-founder of Wed Society. "Wed Society was designed from day one to be local first—offering couples planning tools that actually reflect their community and giving vendors a focused way to stand out in their city."

Each Wed Society franchise produces original, authentic content that showcases only real weddings while providing direct access to vetted local wedding vendors. Collectively, Wed Society markets now serve a population of approximately 75 million Americans, while generating more than ten million monthly content views from couples actively planning their weddings.

"Couples are overwhelmed by generic inspiration and endless search results," said Kami Huddleston, co-founder and creative director. "The average couple spends nearly 600 hours planning their wedding. Our mission is to turn that time into confident decisions—showing them real weddings from their community and connecting them to a curated team of wedding vendors that can bring their vision to life."

For local wedding professionals, Wed Society operates as a powerful, always-on multimedia marketing platform. Franchise owners partner with premier venues, planners, photographers and other wedding vendors to promote their brands across social, digital, print, and live member-only events—helping them stay in front of engaged couples throughout the entire planning journey.

"As we continue to award new markets, we're focused on partnering with franchise owners who are deeply invested in small business success where they live," Lewis added. "That alignment between our local owners, local vendors, and local couples is what differentiates Wed Society in both the wedding and franchising space."

Learn more about Wed Society's expansion and available franchise markets at Franchise.WedSociety.com .

About Wed Society®

Founded in 2007, Wed Society® is the most popular local wedding media platform in the U.S., connecting engaged couples with curated vendors through digital content, social media, print publications, and exclusive live events. Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community—where couples discover inspiration they can trust and vendors grow their business.

