Wed Society Names 2025 National Wedding of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society® today named Anna‑Kate and Spencer the 2025 National Wedding of the Year, the brand's top editorial honor celebrating aesthetic excellence and best‑in‑class vendor collaboration across its local franchise markets. Their winning celebration took place in Birmingham, Alabama and was chosen from more than 5,000 submitted weddings and 19 national finalists. The selection combined bracket‑style Instagram voting in each market with a blind review by a national panel of industry experts, generating more than 40,000 votes and over 600,000 impressions on Instagram Stories alone.

Wed Society® names Birmingham couple Anna-Kate and Spencer as the 2025 National Wedding of the Year.

"Our mission is to showcase the most inspiring local weddings, and this celebration rose to the top for its craft, cohesion, originality, vendor collaboration, storytelling, and trend influence," said Kami Huddleston, cofounder and creative director at Wed Society.

About the 2025 National Winner (Birmingham, AL)

Every element of the day came together through a team of Wed Society members:

Planning & Design: Threefold Events

Threefold Events Rentals & Décor: Decor To Adore

Decor To Adore Bridal Fashion: Bella's Bridal & Formal

Bella's Bridal & Formal Bridesmaids Accessories: Bone & Arrow Designs

Bone & Arrow Designs Catering: The Happy Catering Company

The Happy Catering Company Photo & Film: AL Weddings

AL Weddings Photo Booth: ShutterXpress

The event blended timeless design and meaningful details: soft cherry blossom trees framing the reception, blue florals for a gentle pop of color, and golden floral china paired with monogrammed napkins. Custom linens, lampshades, and personalized touches layered in character—culminating in a candlelit celebration that felt both magical and welcoming.

"Thousands of votes led to Anna‑Kate and Spencer's wedding being honored as Wed Society's National Wedding of the Year. It's a testament to the couple's love and to the incredibly talented team of local Wed Society members who brought their vision to life," said David and Lisa DeAraujo, franchise owners of Wed Society | Birmingham + Central Alabama.

See the full winner feature and gallery:

https://www.wedsociety.com/article/2025-wedding-of-the-year-winner

Runners‑Up

Avery & Mathew — Wed Society | Houston (Galveston, Texas): A heartfelt outdoor ceremony where both mothers presented the wedding rings, surrounded by butterflies, dragonflies, and loved ones—"the prettiest day," the couple said.





(Galveston, Texas): A heartfelt outdoor ceremony where both mothers presented the wedding rings, surrounded by butterflies, dragonflies, and loved ones—"the prettiest day," the couple said. Ále & Nathan — Wed Society | San Antonio (Devine, Texas): The couple spent a year designing their garden landscape specifically for the wedding, cultivating 'Queeny Lime Blush' zinnias and lavender cosmos—and Ále hand‑tied her own bouquet from those blooms on the wedding day.

"Wed Society has become the most impactful local resource for couples planning their wedding—helping style‑minded couples find curated, talented, trusted vendors," added Ashley Bowen-Murphy, cofounder of Wed Society.

Qualified wedding vendors apply to join Wed Society as members to connect with locally engaged couples. All honored vendor members receive the coveted Wed Society "Wedding of the Year" badge recognizing their contributions.

Explore all national finalists:

https://wedsociety.com/article/2025-wedding-of-the-year-finalists

Submit for 2026 consideration:

https://wedsociety.com/wedding-submissions/

"We encourage recently married couples and talented vendors across the country to submit their best work to their local Wed Society market for the 2026 selection process, as well as the opportunity to be featured in social, digital, and print throughout the year" added David Lewis, chief growth officer at Wed Society.

About Wed Society®

Wed Society® is an award winning national wedding media brand with a local‑first approach. Founded in 2007 and franchising since 2023, Wed Society connects engaged couples with curated vendors across social, digital, print, and exclusive live events. With a growing national footprint, Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community. Learn more at wedsociety.com.

