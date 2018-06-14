Wedding Bells are Ringing With the Launch of GlassesUSA.com's Bridal Collection

"Brides spend a lot of time looking for the perfect wedding day accessories and there is no reason why glasses shouldn't be part of their look. Our Bridal Collection features a combination of rose-colored tones, clear frames, and wired frames in both prescription glasses and sunglasses for a fun and glamorous look," said Hadar Nussbaum, Designer & Fashion Buyer at GlassesUSA.com.

According to a survey conducted by GlassesUSA.com, 78% of respondents did not or would not wear glasses on their wedding day. However, 53% of them said they would consider wearing glasses if they had access to a bridal eyewear collection. This line was designed to help women who wear prescription eyewear daily, feel comfortable and beautiful on the most important day of their lives. The Bridal Collection includes a wide range of styles from round to aviator, cat-eye, butterfly, oval, etc., and are made of metal, plastic and titanium. They are available for bifocal or single vision and are sold for as low as $47.

For those who want to try on the frames prior to purchasing them, they can use the Virtual Mirror feature on GlassesUSA.com. This feature allows customers to upload a photo of themselves and use the unique augmented reality tool to test out various frames for the perfect fit. As with all other purchases on GlassesUSA.com, shipping and returns are free and customer service is available 24-hours, 7 days a week, for a risk-free, comfortable shopping experience.

About GlassesUSA.com

Disrupting the traditional eyewear industry, GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and house brands in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, multifocals, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, digital protection and more – GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear. The online brand has been recognized by Internet Retailer as a category leader and as a "Top-500 E-Retailer" six years in a row.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com, www.facebook.com/GlassesUSA, and www.instagram.com/glassesusa.

